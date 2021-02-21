ARTS BRIEFS

You can learn Mozart on Zoom
Do you love classical music, but sometimes wonder how to follow along?
At 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, Jacob Bancks from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will use one of the most recognizable and loved works of classical music, Mozart's "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik," performed March 6-7 by the symphony, to explore how to develop habits of listening to music.
His free presentation will last roughly 45 minutes to an hour with a question-and-answer session to follow.
The program will be streamed using Zoom software on Eventbrite. To register, please use eventbrite.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hear-iowa-veterans-stories-in-their-own-words-tickets-140100218525?fbclid=IwAR2aFgoLtstcesQ6eDBm9jJmgCR4V6LFTc_FKnJFnFOLF3qjn5As5zAcWI8
Once registered, you will receive a link to the program from Eventbrite; be sure to your email and your spam box.
The program is a partnership of the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, and the orchestra.
Q-C Arts seeks public sculptors
Quad City Arts, Rock Island, is seeking entries of public sculpture to be considered for exhibition in the Quad-Cities on a one-year lease.
The cities of Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline currently participate in the program with their own selection committees that choose from the available sculptures for pieces that provide points of interest, inspire discussion, and attract visitors to the community.
Quad City Arts has facilitated the leasing and installation of public sculpture in the Quad-Cities since 2002. All the sculptures are for sale and can be purchased by individuals, businesses, or cities for permanent installation at the end of each exhibition. Quad City Arts does not take a commission on sales.
There is no entry fee and artists receive a $1,200 stipend for the lease of their work for a year. Hampton Cranes donates installation assistance to artists.
The link to the online sculpture gallery and the 2021 call for entries can be found at: https://www.quadcityarts.com/public-sculpture.html
For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo 309-793-1213 X108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.
The deadline for entries is March 30. Sculptures will be installed June 7-18 for yearlong display.
Museum seeks artifacts
The German American Heritage Center, Davenport, is seeking artifacts for an upcoming exhibit on traditional German folk dress, referred to as Tracht, including its history, regional variations, and cultural value.
Needed are dirndls, lederhosen, footwear, accessories and sewing supplies.
If you would be willing to loan something from one of these categories, contact Erika Holshoe at erika@gahc.org or 563-322-8844