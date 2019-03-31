As winter yields to spring, pets that suffered allergies last year may see a resurgence of the itch and discomfort they experienced then. For many pets, one of the newer medications or injections may have provided substantial relief at that time. And as the scratching, hair loss and skin damage progresses, owners will look to re-fill or re-start the prescriptions that stopped the itching cycle last.
One of the difficult decisions both veterinarians and owners face is determining if their pets can just start their allergy medication as they did last year or if an examination is warranted, requested or required.
For pets that experienced relief from mild allergy issues with over-the-counter medications such as fish oil, antihistamines or shampoos, initiating these therapies carries little risk. Dogs that had more severe skin disease that may have included infections or significant damage and were taking prescription medications or injections have more to lose by just starting them again.
In these situations, both finance and health need to be taken into account. For example, as dramatic as the healing can be with new medications, they are more costly and may be unnecessary early in the allergy season when milder therapies may provide enough of a solution.
Pets that had a minor rash last year may have bacterial infections, fleas or ear disease that can be undetected. Starting these pets on drugs that only provide relief from an itch may delay essential treatment.
While it may be inconvenient to bring a pet in for an exam for a reoccurring problem, that is often the best policy and may be required for prescription medications. Your veterinarian may have established protocols for re-checking your pet for these situations.
In some cases in which the pet has been off medication only a short time or milder disease last year was controlled with over-the-counter medications, a phone consultation may only be required. For others, an exam can save not only money but needless suffering.