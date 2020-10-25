Ash trees, dahlias, quilt

Bob Sartor, of Bettendorf, got us started with this week's picture page, sharing this beautiful photo of ash trees planted along Bettendorf's 23rd Street.

"This was (my sister-in-law's) favorite street scape when she visited from Korea," Sartor wrote in an email. "In 1982, Parks Director Ed Scheck, a retired football coach, had an eye for planting trees. Ninety feet is an unusually wide spacing, but here it really works visually."

Sartor said that he was told in 2014 that these trees would be "removed and replaced" because of the impending invasion of emerald ash borer, an exotic pest that kills ash trees.

Sartor offered an alternative — preventative chemical treatment — and he said he would do it himself on a volunteer basis. The city took him up on his offer, and these trees are standing here today.

Of the trees Sartor has treated over the years, 310 are "still very healthy," he said. "Nine others are in various stages of decline due to other issues, not emerald ash borer. There were 40 city and park ash trees that were too far gone to begin treatment."

In the background of his picture, one can see "the skeletons of 17 untreated ash trees," Sartor said.