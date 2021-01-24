Asian carp deterrent to be installed at Keokuk

Scientists, engineers and contractors have begun installing a temporary, experimental underwater Acoustic Deterrent System, or uADS, at Mississippi River Lock and Dam 19 between Keokuk, Iowa, and Hamilton, Illinois.

The construction is part of a study to understand how invasive Asian carp respond to acoustic, or sound, signals.

Asian carp, including silver carp, bighead carp, black carp and grass carp, are harmful because they grow quickly and aggressively compete with native fish for food and habitat.

The U.S. Geological Survey, the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center and partners will install the experimental uADS in the lock approach to:

• Test, under field conditions, the potential for acoustic signals to deter Asian carp and native fishes from moving upstream and

• Understand and assess the engineering, maintenance and logistical considerations associated with long-term operations of a uADS in an active navigation channel.

If the deterrent is effective at controlling upstream movement of Asian carp with limited effects on native species, this or similar technology could be deployed at other critical locations to help prevent the spread of invasive Asian carp.