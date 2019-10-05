When Halloween-decorator Debra Fifer spotted a string of orange lights go up at a house across the the street, she said to her husband, "It's on."
Although it was only the first of September, that one string of lights put up by a neighbor was all it took to plunge Debra, of Davenport, into the annual ritual of dressing up their front lawn and porch with skeletons, ghosts, cats, witches and other things Halloween.
The Jack and Debra Fifer display is undoubtedly one of the first of the season, but the couple never tires of it.
