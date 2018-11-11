You can attract birds to your backyard in winter by providing the three things they need: food, water and shelter.
Different species of birds not only prefer different types of feed, they prefer different types of feeders. Consider providing a variety of feeder types to increase the diversity of your avian visitors.
A tube feeder is a “must-have,” since these all-purpose feeders keep seed dry while allowing a wide variety of birds to feed from multiple ports.
Specialty wire-mesh tube feeders, designed for birds that cling, can easily dispense tiny, oil-rich niger seeds, protein-packed dried mealworms and other specialty feed.
Mesh feeders allow clinging birds such as woodpeckers to grasp the side of the feeder while selecting food—and prevent larger, more aggressive birds from hogging the feed.
If you want an easy-to-use, one-size-fits-most feeder, select a bowl style with a protective dome that can be raised and lowered to thwart large birds and squirrels from getting to the feed while helping to protect seed from rain and snow.
Easy to hang and fill, bowl feeders accommodate any seed, suet or even chopped fruit. Also, be sure to include at least one suet cage in your feeder array since suet provides a critical source of energy for birds in cold weather.
Clean to prevent disease
As you prepare your feeders, a necessary chore is to clean out any residue before filling with fresh seed. Use soapy water and a bottlebrush to scrub, then rinse with cool water. This ensures that mold or mildew aren’t present and helps prevent disease.
Select top quality feed
Some commercial bird feed is treated to prevent spoilage or packed with cheap “filler” seeds such as milo, wheat, or red millet that birds seldom eat. Offering top-quality feed means less waste and ensures an increase in birds at your feeders.
Your seed choices should provide birds with the biggest energy boost possible. Sunflower is a great seed option for winter because it’s rich in oil, which attracts birds and provides plenty of energy.
Peanuts are another high-energy option. Choose hulled varieties that are whole – and more nutritious than peanut pieces.
And don’t forget high-fat foods, such as suet, the solid fat rendered from beef, or vegetables that provides concentrated energy to help birds maintain their increased metabolic rate during winter when their normal food sources are scarce.
Provide water and shelter
Birds need fresh water, especially in cold weather. Choose a heated birdbath and place it in a sheltered spot for safe access. And since birds may unwisely choose the coldest days to take a bath, consider placing a few rocks inside to discourage bathing, while still allowing birds room to drink.
Birds also appreciate warm, dry shelter from wet, snowy conditions. Offering well-insulated nest boxes will provide them with a cozy place to harbor.