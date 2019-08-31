Route 32 Auctions, a family-run auction company based in Crawfordsville, Indiana, will auction on Sept. 13-14 hundreds of petroliana pieces that former Quad-City dragster Lee Smith collected over his lifetime.
The auction is part of the Davenport Americana event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport.
Items include: gas pumps, tin and porcelain signs, thermometers, grease and oil cans, a Lee Smith prototype vertical Gate 5 speed shifter (a shifting mechanism made especially for race cars), head lights, license plates, Velie Motors items, shirts and jackets and "Crazee 'Cuda" original art work.
Also included: framed Lee Smith drag racing pit passes, time strips and race receipts and Illinois Oil Co. signs and cans.
Smith was born in Moline and raced at Cordova International Raceway and across the country, including Texas and the West Coast. He was a multiple winner of the World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova, said Tim Ryherd, of Moline, a fellow racer and friend. "He was the winningest driver (ever) at Cordova."
Smith was sponsored by Chrysler via the former Learner's Sales & Service in Rock Island, according to research by the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center, Davenport Public Library.
Some of Smith's cars became famous, including his "Crazee 'Cuda" (Plymouth Barracuda) and "Whackee Wagon" (Plymouth) that were instantly recognizable because he painted them with rainbows.
Smith also opened Car Shop Inc., a business that sells high performance parts and accessories, now owned Ryherd.
Smith lives at Friendship Manor nursing home, Rock Island, Ryherd said.