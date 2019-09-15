The Friends of the LeClaire Community Library have formed a citizens committee to help creat…

A celebration of life service will be held July 25 at Davenport's Unitarian church for Bill …

What started as one of several ways for the city of Bettendorf to mark its centennial has bl…

Palmer College of Chiropractic students want to build a dream playground for some of Davenpo…

About the Wiebengas

Todd Wiebenga grew up in Clinton; Mandy in nearby Maquoketa.

Both went to Iowa State University, Ames, where they met during their first semester, and they married in 1994.

Todd's father was a building contractor, and to get out of picking up shingles and filling Dumpsters when he was a teenager, Todd got a job at the Bickelhaupt Arboretum, pulling weeds.

Despite his work outdoors, he began Iowa State with the idea of becoming a chemical engineer, mostly because math and science had always been easy for him.

Once in college, though, he "hit a brick wall" and also concluded he didn't want a career working inside a lab.

He decided to try landscape architecture, because it would combine being outside and building things. It proved a good decision.

Upon graduation in 1993, Wiebenga interviewed at Aunt Rhodie's and learned that buying the business was a possibility when Wehner retired, "and that appealed to me," Wiebenga said.

Mandy's degree is in housing and the near environment, from the College of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Her first job was with the Clinton Housing Authority where she was a grant writer and, later, manager of public housing units.

The couple lives in Port Byron, where Todd served four years on the city council and also was the city's TIF (tax-increment financing) administrator.

He also was president of the Village of East Davenport SSMID, or self-supporting municipal improvement district. The association of property owners agree to a tax that goes toward capital improvements in the district.