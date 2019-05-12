Each year, the Rock Island Preservation Society honors individuals, groups, or businesses who have made special efforts to preserve or restore historic structures in the community or whose actions have served to support the historic qualities of Rock Island.
Awards are given primarily for exterior efforts that can be enjoyed from public right-of-way.
This year the society will present six Historic Preservation Awards, one Certificate of Recognition, and three Special Recognitions. The awards will be presented at Monday's City Council meeting, beginning at 6:45 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor, 1528 3rd Ave.
Pictured on this page are the 10 awardees.