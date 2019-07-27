A year ago, the 1904 Buchanan School off Davenport's Telegraph Road was falling apart.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority has given preliminary approval to the final piece of…

Building history

Buchanan School was built and opened in 1904, according to research by the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library.

The building closed in 1940 and apparently was vacant until being purchased in 1951 for use as a U.S. Naval Training Center. The Navy stayed in the building until 1978, when the building again became vacant, according to library researchers.

It was purchased in 1988 by Donald "Bobe" Lopez, who has used it as storage space for his antique auto parts business on West 2nd Street.

The school was designed by the firm of Clausen Burrows in the Georgian Colonial and Renaissance Revival architectural styles.

Two other Clausen Burrows properties have been converted into apartments in recent years - the former Taylor School at 901 W. 5th St. and the former Pierce School in the Village of East Davenport.

The Buchanan school at 4515 N. Fairmount St. that is in use today opened in 1971-72.