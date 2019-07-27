The transformation is almost beyond belief.
The kitchens feature white cabinets, shiny granite or quartz countertops and sleek stainless steel appliances. The floors are polished hardwood or porcelain tile. The ceilings are high, as are the windows.
But to dwell on the attractive interior finishes of the 18 senior living apartments created within the shell of Davenport's 1904 Buchanan school — later Naval Station — is to miss the real story.
This architectural gem of a building — this three-story brick and sandstone structure with extensive ornamental trim, arched doorways and multi-shaped windows — likely would have collapsed upon itself if it hadn't been for the vision and persistence of Quad-Cities developer Chris Ales.
Ales saw its potential, but faced two big obstacles, securing financing and reconstructing a building that was on the brink.
The roof was caving in, a side wall was near collapse, and in one section, the second and third floors had fallen through to the first floor because of moisture damage. The building was shrouded by brush, an eyesore that had neighbors worried.
While Ales has undertaken more than a half dozen large renovation projects in the Quad-Cities, Buchanan School — branded The Naval Station — has been far and away the worst building he ever tackled.
"Oh absolutely," he said one recent day while touring the building that now is available for rentals. "Underscored and exclamation point."
And it almost didn't happen. The first time he applied for historic tax credits in 2014, he was turned down. He kept the project alive, but with each passing month, the building at 2104 W. 6th St. deteriorated even more. It got to the point where even he wondered if it could be saved.
But finally the funding package came together from a variety of sources: State and federal historic preservation tax credits, federal Community Development Block Grant funds, state brownfield tax credits, a bank loan, private equity and help from the city of Davenport's Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption program and the state's former Enterprise Zone program.
Now that the project is nearly finished, total costs are approaching $9 million, nearly twice what Ales estimated five years ago. The work also included an extensive storm water management system.
Honoring the building's history
Using the original school design as a template, Ales created six apartments around the perimeter of each floor. Open areas in the middle of the second and third floors were retained. The second floor space will be used as a community room and the third floor space, with a stage, is where events will be held.
Original classroom doors serve as entrances to the apartments, but for privacy and to meet fire codes, the two glass windows in the doors have been backed with drywall, painted black.
The central staircase with original balustrades has been retained, but an elevator and a sloped, wheelchair-accessible walkway leading from an exterior door to the elevator have been added.
On the exterior, all original features have been maintained and repaired. Red clay roof tiles, bricks and stonework that were deteriorated were replaced.
Pieces of decorative stone molding that were missing were rebuilt, as were damaged sandstone ledges below the windows.
Fancy tin molding on the roof line was stripped of paint and repainted, and all 126 windows were rebuilt and replaced.
The single biggest and most expensive challenge was the roof and skylight. When Ales bought the property, the roof was caving in, having already leaked to the extent where, on one side, it had collapsed onto the second floor, then again onto the first floor. One could stand on the first floor and look up to sky.
"When it was raining, you could stand under a tree outside and stay drier than in here," Ales said.
Creating and installing a new structural support system was a tricky, half-million dollar job.
A close second to the roof problem was the re-stabilization of the building's west wall where two layers of the three-layer brick wall had fallen away.
Under regulations that come with the use of federal historic preservation tax credits, any wood that is painted when a developer takes possession can remain painted.
But being the stickler for details that he is, once Ales got into the project, he decided to "make a statement at the front," by stripping and refinishing the front doors.
One thing led to another and pretty soon, the trim, baseboard, staircase and all the doors and trim on the third floor were getting the same treatment.
All this painstaking work was done by Lorie Curtis, of Donahue, an Ales' employee since the 1990s when he first started on his long string of renovation projects.
Also in the stickler vein: All the plaster work, including egg-and-dart molding (it resembles a repeating pattern of eggs and darts) was restored using molds, and all the building's uniquely curved doorways and window opening were rebuilt, even though it is many times easier to make square corners, Ales said.
And, of course, the missing floors were replaced.
