Background to bring you up to speed

You've heard about monarch butterflies, but don't know too much about them. Here are some questions and answers to bring you up to speed.

Q: What caused the population of monarchs to plummet in the first place?

A: Mainly loss of habitat as grasslands were converted to row crops because that removed milkweeds, the only plant on which a monarch butterfly will lay her eggs and the only plant that a caterpillar will eat.

Another factor has been the development and use of herbicides that are 100% effective in killing every plant in a field except the one the farmer wants to grow, which wiped out more milkweeds.

Insecticides also play a part, as do degradation of the overwintering habitat in Mexico and potential impacts of a changing climate.

Q: They overwinter in Mexico? Can you explain that?

A: Yes, monarch butterflies migrate, one of the most amazing phenomenon in the natural world.

From October through February, monarchs congregate in large numbers in the high oyamel fir forests of central Mexico.