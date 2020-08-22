Background to bring you up to speed

You've heard about monarch butterflies, but don't know too much about them. Here are some questions and answers to bring you up to speed.
Q: What caused the population of monarchs to plummet in the first place?
A: Mainly loss of habitat as grasslands were converted to row crops because that removed milkweeds, the only plant on which a monarch butterfly will lay her eggs and the only plant that a caterpillar will eat.
Another factor has been the development and use of herbicides that are 100% effective in killing every plant in a field except the one the farmer wants to grow, which wiped out more milkweeds.
Insecticides also play a part, as do degradation of the overwintering habitat in Mexico and potential impacts of a changing climate.
Q: They overwinter in Mexico? Can you explain that?
A: Yes, monarch butterflies migrate, one of the most amazing phenomenon in the natural world.
From October through February, monarchs congregate in large numbers in the high oyamel fir forests of central Mexico.
Temperatures are cool enough to conserve their energy until spring when they begin their journey back north, yet mild enough to avoid freezing. In spring, the butterflies start arriving in Texas and other southern states where they lay their eggs and die.
As these eggs turn into caterpillars and then butterflies, they continue to fly north, as far as Canada, producing a total of four generations.
It is this last generation that will be the one to migrate to Mexico. While earlier generations live only two to six weeks, this last one can live nine months.
Due to decreasing day length, cooler temperatures, aging milkweed and reduced nectar sources, something is triggered in this generation that makes it begin its migration south, over 2,500 to 3,000 miles, to a place it has never been before.
Before they leave, they congregate in flocks, as birds do.
Q: Are monarchs safe in Mexico?
A: Beginning in the 1980s, the Mexican government has attempted to protect the oyamel forests; to date there is a protected core of 32,000 acres and a buffer of about 104,000 acres.
But illegal logging, subsistence needs of local residents and potential climate effects still pose threats to the sites' long-term viability.
Several nonprofit, non-governmental organizations are active in helping to compensate landowners for their lost logging income, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the United States Forest Service work with the Mexican government to try to help.
Q: Why are conservation efforts keying in on monarchs when the populations of other insects and birds also are plummeting?
A: Habitat that is beneficial to monarchs also is beneficial to other insects and birds, and it is easier to get the public to "buy in" to a beloved creature they are familiar with, such as the monarch butterfly, than a beetle they have never heard of. Monarchs are beautiful, charismatic, a cultural icon.
So conservationists promote the monarch butterfly knowing that the habitat that boosts monarchs also boosts other creatures.
Milkweeds won't be planted alone; they will be sown along with a diverse mixture of nectar-producing flowering plants, the kind that butterflies — and other creatures — need for food.
These areas also will contribute to water quality and soil health.
Q: What can I as a backyard gardener do to promote monarchs and other pollinators?
Plant milkweed and a diverse mix of flowering plants. Choose some that bloom in spring, some in summer and some in fall, so that there is always something blooming. Consider trees as well as forbs, or "flowers."
Among milkweeds, monarchs seem to favor swamp, common and butterfly weed, in that order.
Reduce or eliminate your use of pesticides.
Provide a water source.
