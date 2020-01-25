Barn owl is endangered in Iowa; state is trying to boost populations

Barn owls are an endangered species in the state of Iowa, mainly because of habitat loss, Anna Buckardt, avian ecologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said.

In an effort to boost populations, the department began a nest box program in 2016 with a goal of establishing 40 active nest sites, distributed among at least 15 counties, within a five-year period.

That would move them up from "endangered" to "threatened."

A similar program with an identical goal was undertaken in 2008 by the Illinois DNR, and it has been successful, Tara Beveroth of the Illinois Natural History Survey, said.

In the more recently undertaken program in Iowa, boxes were placed on state- or county-owned land mainly in the southern half of the state because that area generally has rougher, grassier land and thus is better habitat than the more highly cultivated or developed northern half. The box nearest to the Quad-Cities is in Johnson County, where Iowa City is located, Buckardt said.