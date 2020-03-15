Bats, lawns, food waste are other topics

The class on making sourdough bread described on the cover of today's section is one of a five-part series sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension.

As a bonus, there will be a sixth class, not part of the series, on succulents offered from 7-9 p.m. Monday, March 16. This class costs $10 and is offered in two parts. Part one will be provide step-by-step instructions on materials and resources needed to grow succulents. Participants will explore several websites for options and ideas.

Part two is a make-and-take workshop in which participants will learn about succulent choices, growing, care, watering, maintenance and design ideas. Everyone will take home succulents and an air plant.

All classes will be 7-9 p.m. Mondays at the Extension office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.

The five in the series cost $5 per session or $20 for the series ($4/$15 for Master Gardeners of Unit 7). Here are the classes in the series.

Registration may be made by going to web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=19963 or by calling 309-756-9978.

March 23, Sourdough Bread Baking. See today's cover.