Bats, lawns, food waste are other topics

The class on making sourdough bread described on the cover of today's section is one of a five-part series sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension.
As a bonus, there will be a sixth class, not part of the series, on succulents offered from 7-9 p.m. Monday, March 16. This class costs $10 and is offered in two parts. Part one will be provide step-by-step instructions on materials and resources needed to grow succulents. Participants will explore several websites for options and ideas.
Part two is a make-and-take workshop in which participants will learn about succulent choices, growing, care, watering, maintenance and design ideas. Everyone will take home succulents and an air plant.
All classes will be 7-9 p.m. Mondays at the Extension office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.
The five in the series cost $5 per session or $20 for the series ($4/$15 for Master Gardeners of Unit 7). Here are the classes in the series.
You have free articles remaining.
Registration may be made by going to web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=19963 or by calling 309-756-9978.
March 23, Sourdough Bread Baking. See today's cover.
March 30, Going to Bat for Bats! These natural insect controllers are a vital component of a healthy environment and many bats are struggling to survive. Jill Schmidt with the Clinton County Conservation Board will discuss what you can do at your home and in your garden to ensure their survival.
April 6, Rethink Your Lawn. A lush, green lawn, while beautiful, may be considered a wasted space as mowed turf grass provides no habitat or food for pollinators. Tara Witherow will share her own lawn ditching experiences, good and bad, and discuss how using your yard to support wildlife could make a difference in our planet's future.
April 13, The Case for Food Rescue and What You Can Do in Your Community and In Your Home. Pete Vogel, Master Gardener and member of the Food Rescue Partnership, will show you what you can do at home and as a member of the community to make the Quad-Cities an area that does not waste food.
April 20, Growing Plants Indoors. Perrine West of Bettendorf will share the seven things you need to know about houseplants. She’ll touch on herbs, succulents, begonias, edible flowers, wild flowers and shade plants.