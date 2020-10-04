 Skip to main content
LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road, LeClaire, Artoberfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 10-11.

This will be a socially distanced, one-way shopping spree through booths staffed by Quad-City artists, crafters and small businesses selling their products, including local art, baked goods, fine gifts and crafts.

Included: River City Pottery, Wheaten Woolens, Wood Carvings by Tim, Tracy’s Wool Mittens, Charmed by Mueller, Junk Refunkery, The Happy Hobbyist, Connie’s Quilts, Sisters Hip Hats, Stephanie’s Jewelry, Michelle’s Gnomes and Aprons, Diane’s Jewelry and Art and Mary Stockings.

Sandy Winborn, Davenport author and watercolor artist, will make a special appearance.

Also for sale: lanyards, dips, scrunchies, scrubbies, fall décor, fine gifts, table runners, cloth facial coverings for all ages including Halloween and more.

Proceeds from the bake sale will benefit the LeClaire Civic Club.

