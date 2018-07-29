Summertime exposure to outdoor activities means that the sensitive eyes of pets can develop redness or a discharge that is significant enough to be uncomfortable or require regular cleaning.
Swimming, walking and running through fields and pastures could cause obvious insults to the eyes that, along with seasonal allergies, can result in noticeable eye disease.
For pets that experience temporary discomfort or have mild discharge, a careful cleaning with contact lens saline and a tissue may be all that is necessary.
For more copious discharges, trimming the hair around the eye, using an approved artificial tear solution and even cleaning with warm compresses can provide significant relief. Anti-redness drops generally should be avoided as they can mask more serious problems.
Pets that don’t respond to this minimal treatment should have an eye exam with their veterinarian. Damage to the eye caused by ulcers and infections need prompt attention.
For some pets, allergies or genetics have left them with a deficiency in the ability to produce tears called keratitis sicca (KCS) that stimulates a copious mucus production. There are many degrees and forms of this disease, some minor and temporary, while more severe afflictions require lifelong treatment with multiple medications for adequate control.
Your veterinarian will want to tailor treatment to the severity of your pet’s problem. Artificial tears, tear-stimulating medications, anti-inflammatory medications and even antibiotics may be necessary for long-term care. Eyelids and the skin around the eye may need therapy as well.
Always check your pet’s eyes after any outdoor activity for squinting, redness or discharge. Keep a bottle of saline on hand to flush and clean eyes and make sure your veterinarian is aware of any squinting or redness in your pet’s eyes or any issue that lasts longer than expected.
