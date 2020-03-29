Bett resident shares nature photos

Marilyn Leonard is a nature lover who lives on a prairie site in Bettendorf. Every so often, she shares photos of what she sees on her land.

While she admitted last week that it's "hard to keep a hopeful attitude with all that is going on," she has been enjoying the many large flocks of mixed blackbirds that stop over on her land.

"The birds all sound so cheerful and excited," she said. "The birds don't mob the feeder, but scatter out everywhere, picking through grass and leaves. And some get drinks at the pond or birdbaths."

She also took some photos of the winter wonderland created by Sunday's snowfall .... that had completely vanished by Monday afternoon.

