Bettendorf couple has raised 146 butterflies and counting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Will and Karen Collier of Bettendorf love raising monarch butterflies by gathering eggs and caterpillars and bringing them inside to develop.

After a slow start to the season they had, as of Wednesday morning, raised and released 146 monarch butterflies. The Colliers are among about 20 readers who wrote in to share their monarch experiences this season, after an Aug. 2 request in Home & Garden.

The Colliers also have:

• 118 chrysalides

• 4 caterpillars in the "J" form

• 3 getting ready to move into the "J" form

• 101 smaller caterpillars in various stages of development.

• 29 eggs

"Adding them all up, we are closing in on 400-plus for the season and we are still collecting with no sign of slacking off," Collier wrote. "We’ll easily exceed last year’s total of 333 butterflies."

The Colliers saw their first butterflies in late May, collecting eggs from that point until the end of the first week in June. Then there was a gap in eggs until June 25.