Bettendorf couple has raised 146 butterflies and counting

Will and Karen Collier of Bettendorf love raising monarch butterflies by gathering eggs and caterpillars and bringing them inside to develop.
After a slow start to the season they had, as of Wednesday morning, raised and released 146 monarch butterflies. The Colliers are among about 20 readers who wrote in to share their monarch experiences this season, after an Aug. 2 request in Home & Garden.
The Colliers also have:
• 118 chrysalides
• 4 caterpillars in the "J" form
• 3 getting ready to move into the "J" form
• 101 smaller caterpillars in various stages of development.
• 29 eggs
"Adding them all up, we are closing in on 400-plus for the season and we are still collecting with no sign of slacking off," Collier wrote. "We’ll easily exceed last year’s total of 333 butterflies."
The Colliers saw their first butterflies in late May, collecting eggs from that point until the end of the first week in June. Then there was a gap in eggs until June 25.
"Weather patterns and the natural cycles in butterflies were probably at the root of the matter, but it did cause many of us in the ‘monarch community’ to wonder what was happening," Collier wrote in an email.
"We have not experienced, to date, any infestation of parasites like the tachinid flies. Last year we lost several dozen to this natural parasite."
Other readers had not seen very many eggs, caterpillars or even butterflies. Or at least they hadn't when they reported in two to three weeks ago.
Shirley Wellnitz of Davenport noted that she has more than 60 milkweed plants in her garden and although she has seen butterflies regularly throughout July, "so far I have not seen a caterpillar."
Other common responses were: "Not much evidence of feeding on leaves." "Sadly, no monarch butterflies at all." "Don't seem to be as many as last year." "Only a handful of butterflies and I have not found any eggs or caterpillars."
And in case you are wondering: Collection and indoor raising is not thought to have a detrimental impact on monarch populations as long as moderate levels of activity are maintained, according to the conservation strategy paper of the Midwest Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies.
