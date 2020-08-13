Bettendorf family creates memories in reimagined space

If it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic, Mike and Sue Freburg of Bettendorf might never have built a game room in their basement.

In fact, Sue had been thinking about giving away the ping pong table that stood in the unused storage room. The table's only purpose seemed to be as a flat surface on which to pile "unneeded items," as she calls them.

But inspired by online images and YouTube videos, she and Mike transformed the space into a game room.

Mike built barn doors to hide the storage shelves, and they decorated the walls with pickleball paddles, a bowling pin and a putter, each representing activities they enjoy.

They also displayed Richard Petty race car plaques and replica model cars Mike drove in earlier days "which definitely made him smile," Sue says.