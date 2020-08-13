Bettendorf family creates memories in reimagined space

If it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic, Mike and Sue Freburg of Bettendorf might never have built a game room in their basement.
In fact, Sue had been thinking about giving away the ping pong table that stood in the unused storage room. The table's only purpose seemed to be as a flat surface on which to pile "unneeded items," as she calls them.
But inspired by online images and YouTube videos, she and Mike transformed the space into a game room.
Mike built barn doors to hide the storage shelves, and they decorated the walls with pickleball paddles, a bowling pin and a putter, each representing activities they enjoy.
They also displayed Richard Petty race car plaques and replica model cars Mike drove in earlier days "which definitely made him smile," Sue says.
Other items: a Twister game clock, Scrabble game letters, a dart board and the 40-year Anniversary Pac-Man Arcade. "Pac-Man turned 40 this year, as did one of our children," Sue explains. Buying it was a salute to their children's childhoods and the game requires no money to play.
The finishing touch was "Concessions," which according to grandson Michael, 10, is the "No. 1 best part of the room."
"It's hard to compete with candy," Sue notes.
"What used to be a storage room with a ping pong table was transformed into a place where our family could gather and play during — and after — the pandemic," Sue writes.
'I don't think we would have ever done anything with the storage area without the 'shelter-in-place' order," she says. "It's not just the reimagined space that brings me a smile, but the memories we're creating there."
