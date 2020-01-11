Bettendorf home boasts one-of-a-kind stainless steel countertop

Stainless steel remains a trending material in home appliances, but the 1949 house Ken and Amy VanSickle bought in Bettendorf in 2004 was way ahead of the game.
Its kitchen was almost entirely stainless steel, including the cabinets, soffits and the huge, three-sided stainless steel countertop — with built-in stainless steel sink, backsplash and end shelves — that defined the entire area of the workspace. Even the curved cornice at the window was stainless, although it and the cabinets were finished in white.
The VanSickles heard that the builder — Albert Uchtorff, whose name they found on the home's blueprints — was an owner of a steel company. It wasn't until recently, in looking through a city directory at the Bettendorf library, that they learned that Uchtorff was vice-president of a company bearing his name, located at 1833 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Steel kitchens were one of the Uchtorff's products, along with making parts for other businesses.
In their years in the home, the VanSickles discovered other elements of steel that, in most other houses, would be made of something else. These include a handrail at the sidewalk, rain gutters, the fuse box, hooks embedded in a brick wall and a grill hood.
Over time, some items became dinged and worn, and the VanSickles replaced them.
Eventually that time came for the kitchen, too. The VanSickles debated between tearing out the cabinets versus trying to find someone in the auto refinishing business to re-do them.
"But the possibility of that not going well and costing a lot of money" finally convinced them to tear them out, Amy VanSickle said. "I was ready to let them go."
... All but that massive U-shaped countertop with the open display shelves on either end. That would stay.
Removing it for the remodeling work proved no easy task, though, and once it was out, it had to be stored in the formal dining room for the duration of the project because there was no getting it out any door.
Setting it back in place once the base cabinets were installed was a trick, too.
Eric Kalainoff, E. K. Custom Works, did the work.
The end result is an updated kitchen with white maple cabinets on the walls and dark blue maple cabinets on the floor, both with brushed nickel hardware, and crowned with the original, 70-year-old stainless countertop.
Other features are a warm wood floor, white subway tile on the walls all the way to the ceiling, two open shelves made of thick salvaged barn board and colorful accessories that include Fiesta ware dishes and a metal canister set from Amy's grandmother.
It's a blend of old and new because Amy didn't want all old. "I didn't want it to look like you were walking into a 1940s vintage museum," she said.
And the steel cabinets and soffits did not go to "waste."
Just as the VanSickles were discussing their project, Ken's niece, living near Kansas City, said that sometime in the near future she and her husband would like to redo their kitchen, and they think the old stainless will be just right.
One factor in their favor is that the niece's husband is an auto refinisher-body shop hobbyist, so experimenting until he gets it right will be a challenge, not a problem.