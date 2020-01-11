Bettendorf home boasts one-of-a-kind stainless steel countertop

Over time, some items became dinged and worn, and the VanSickles replaced them.

Eventually that time came for the kitchen, too. The VanSickles debated between tearing out the cabinets versus trying to find someone in the auto refinishing business to re-do them.

"But the possibility of that not going well and costing a lot of money" finally convinced them to tear them out, Amy VanSickle said. "I was ready to let them go."

... All but that massive U-shaped countertop with the open display shelves on either end. That would stay.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Removing it for the remodeling work proved no easy task, though, and once it was out, it had to be stored in the formal dining room for the duration of the project because there was no getting it out any door.

Setting it back in place once the base cabinets were installed was a trick, too.

Eric Kalainoff, E. K. Custom Works, did the work.

The end result is an updated kitchen with white maple cabinets on the walls and dark blue maple cabinets on the floor, both with brushed nickel hardware, and crowned with the original, 70-year-old stainless countertop.