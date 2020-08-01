Bettendorf house spruces up with splashes of red

Linda's most-recent red addition is a new red bird bath for the top of a tree stump on their front lawn. Next year they intend to replace the stump with a new maple tree but for now, it holds a new attraction for the birds.

And, for contrast, she painted other areas bright white — the chain link fence around the yard, the front step and its metal railing and the wall of the house next to the garage.

She chose red because it's a favorite color and because of their Valentine's Day marriage.

Albert and Linda are both hearing-impaired, and both have been married before. Albert's wife died of cancer and Linda is divorced. They knew each other years ago but got reacquainted in the past year when Linda accidentally sent him a Facebook message. She intended it to go elsewhere, but it went to Albert instead.

They got to talking, and Albert proposed on Christmas.

"It's a love story," she said of their getting together.

Passers-by might notice another white accent in the big picture window above the garage: a large statue of an angel.

Linda likes angels and had it inside the house, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she decided to move it to a place where others could see it too.