Bettendorf parks asks residents for help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown everyone's plans into disarray, including those of the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department.

To help the department move forward once facilities re-open and large-group events can again take place, it has posted a survey on the city's website to collect residents' thoughts on summer plans.

"With so many unknowns, we do not expect you to have concrete answers to these questions," the news release says. "We are simply looking for guidance so we can start preparing facilities, hiring staff, and making plans as quickly as possible."

To fill out the survey, go to bettendorf.org and follow the prompts. The survey is open until May 4.

The questions:

• Do you have children at home under the age of 13?

• Have your children participated in any Bettendorf Park & Recreation outdoor summer programs in the past such as Tot Lot, Sports & Games, Playgrounds, Day Camp, Tennis Lessons, or Swimming Lessons?