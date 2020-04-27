Bettendorf parks asks residents for help

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown everyone's plans into disarray, including those of the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department.
To help the department move forward once facilities re-open and large-group events can again take place, it has posted a survey on the city's website to collect residents' thoughts on summer plans.
"With so many unknowns, we do not expect you to have concrete answers to these questions," the news release says. "We are simply looking for guidance so we can start preparing facilities, hiring staff, and making plans as quickly as possible."
To fill out the survey, go to bettendorf.org and follow the prompts. The survey is open until May 4.
The questions:
• Do you have children at home under the age of 13?
• Have your children participated in any Bettendorf Park & Recreation outdoor summer programs in the past such as Tot Lot, Sports & Games, Playgrounds, Day Camp, Tennis Lessons, or Swimming Lessons?
• Have you already registered for one or more outdoor programs for this summer 2020?
• Do you plan to register this year for one or more outdoor programs?
• Which program(s) are you registered for OR plan to register for this summer 2020?
• Do you and/or your family members plan to visit Splash Landing Family Aquatic Center for general swim this summer?
• How often would you visit?
• Do you plan to rent Splash Landing for a private party this summer?
• Do you plan to swim laps or participate in water aerobics at Splash Landing this summer?
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!