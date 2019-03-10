They are not all beautiful, at least in the usual sense.
While an over-wintering geranium growing in Perrine West's basement greenhouse is full, lush and blooming, standing on a nearby table is a pot supporting just one pale, bare stalk.
The stalk looks forlorn, dead. But West of Bettendorf is keeping it because a small bud of green growth has pushed one side. West does not throw plants away simply because they cease being beautiful.
For West, there is much more to plants than serving as an attractive prop in home decor.
First, there's the beauty one sees up close. As West shows off her collection of rhizomatus begonias — so-called because they sprout from a thick, fuzzy stem-like structure, or rhizome, which grows on the surface of the soil — she points out unusual characteristics. One has textured leaves that might remind one of an alligator's back. Another has little red hairs bristling from its green stem. Another's leaves curve out in a way that reminds West of a chambered nautilus.
There is surprise. Within the past month, bright yellow flowers burst forth from an aloe, a succulent people may be familiar with because liquid from its leaves soothes burns.
Dave Searl, head gardener at the Quad-City Botanical Center, said he's never seen a blooming aloe. Neither had West, and she's had the plant for decades.
And there's always something new. "I'm really into succulents now," she said. "They're so interesting, and they multiply like rabbits. I love the ones that look like roses. And I have one with a stem that winds out like a snake."
Also, "working with plants is therapeutic," she said. There's something about puttering around with these living things that is good for the spirit.
Does she talk to them?
"Oh, yes. Uh hum. I do."
Some plants grow in the main level of her home wherever light conditions will allow, but the bulk of her collection numbering in the hundreds grows in two rooms in her lower level, including one that she has dressed up as a conservatory.
Her husband, Neil, paneled two walls with walnut he planed himself from a stash he bought near Savanna, Illinois, and two other walls are covered with white lattice. In between the plants are pieces of art — a stained glass window, a copper lightning rod from a barn and two porch posts from her husband's family farm home in Ohio.
"Just to come and see green growing things all winter long is a real delight," West said, looking about the room. "Especially in this winter."
As she walks among the plants, she tells stories. The last time a certain orchid bloomed. The ivy that came from her bouquet when she and her husband married 12 years ago. The herbs she grows for cooking — sage, basil, lovage.
As she putters, she keeps a journal recording when plants bloom, how many blooms they have, when she buys a new plant and anything else noteworthy.
"I haven't met a plant I didn't like," she said.