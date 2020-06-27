'Between 1 and 2 o'clock in the afternoon...'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The brutal murder of George Davenport in his own home in broad daylight on July 4, 1845, sent waves of fear and panic through the community.

Davenport was a prominent citizen known to all, and the bold attack by bandits looking for money cut deeply into the area's sense of community, biographer Gena Schantz writes.

The crime happened when Davenport was home alone. His family had gone to a picnic in Rock Island, but for an unknown reason, Davenport chose to remain behind.

"There had been strangers lurking about the towns lately and a law office had been broken into," Schantz writes.

"He also had a strange dream," she reports. "Two or three days before, he had confided to Ezekial Steinhilber, an ice merchant, that he had dreamed of dying and going to meet his Maker. It was unsettling."

Then she deftly sets the scene.

"Between one and two o'clock in the afternoon, Davenport was alone in the house, sitting in his armchair and smoking a cigar, when he heard a poker (a metal rod for stirring a fire) fall from one of the kitchen windows," she writes.