Big Brothers, Big Sisters fundraiser changes with COVIID-19

Because of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the 16th annual Putt-A-Round fundraiser of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley will become Trivia Putt-Putt for 2021, played virtually during Jan. 27-30.

Ryan Budds, owner of Trivia Budds, Los Angeles, will professionally host the event sponsored by Wells Fargo and Quad City Area Realtors.

“We knew that trying to hold an event at the RiverCenter that accommodated about 1,500 was going to be a real challenge in January,” Kayla Kiesey, the organization's director of events, said.

“After spending time talking with other BBBS agencies around the country and hearing about their success with virtual trivia, we decided to go 'all in' and bring our community virtual trivia like nobody’s seen it”, she said.

To participate, get a team together, select a captain, decide on a team name (be creative, there are prizes involved!), go to www.triviaputtputt.org and register to play. There are five different shifts to choose from:

3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27

11:30- am.-1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28

3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29

7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29

7-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30