One of the more serious and frequent topics involving cats is their urinating or defecating outside their litter box, a notable issue grouped with other types of elimination disorders in cats.
Multiple factors, both physical and behavioral, can play a role, and a simple answer or solution does not work for every case. Many times, multiple therapies including pharmacological interventions such as anti-anxiety medications may be necessary. Even with aggressive therapy, some cats will not respond, leading to relinquishment of pets or worse.
The Journal of Veterinary Behavior has a unique and simple suggestion to minimize this problem: larger litter boxes.
Researchers found that when cats had the choice between two litter boxes with size as the only difference, they much preferred the suite over the efficiency. In other words, a litter box that was a full 40 inches long by 18 inches wide was used almost 40 percent more than a comparable, smaller — but still regular-sized — box.
Since this litter box is considerably larger than standard-size, owners should consider a trip to the local hardware store to check out the larger plastic bins that are used for under-the-bed storage. Remember that whatever type of litter pan you use, make sure that older cats that may have arthritis can easily navigate the height of the pan.
This simple addition to the many other behavioral enrichment suggestions should be a part of the therapy for most cats with this problem. Check with your veterinarian to see about including it in your cat’s treatment for this significant problem.