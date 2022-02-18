Birding takes flight in the Quad-Cities

According to author and bird watcher Marc Parnell, the Quad-Cities region is the best place in Iowa to see birds.

"You've got the American White Pelicans that come up the Mississippi River to breed, you have all kinds of wildlife that just kind of hangs around the Mississippi River and its associated areas," Parnell said. "It's just a great place to bird."

Not to mention the bald eagles, which flock to the river every winter to take advantage of ample fishing. Quad-Cities bird enthusiasts will also flock to the bridges and dams, hoping to see the birds in action. Those who'd rather see the birds from the comfort of their own home tune in to the Arconic Eagle Cam — a livestream of a pair of eagles that have nested on the property of Arconic Davenport Works.

Parnell has seen birding grow in popularity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the interest hasn't flagged.

"It's a really exciting time to be a birder, and it's really exciting just to kind of get out and see what's going on," Parnell said.

Business at Wild Birds Unlimited, 3616 Eastern Ave., Davenport, has been steady during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to an influx of new bird-watching hobbyists, owner Mark Graham said. While sales of items like lawn ornaments have been down, birdseed has been up.

Graham attributed the heightened interest in birding to people being stuck at home with not a lot to look at. Like baking and other pandemic hobbies, birding was something people could learn about and get into easily and safely.

Wild Birds Unlimited caters more to people bird watching from their yards than those going out and looking for rare birds, Graham said.

"It's amazing just how many more people just got into bird-feeding in general," Graham said.

Parnell has published a series of books on different states' and regions' birds throughout the pandemic called "The Birding Pro's Field Guides," and the Iowa edition, "Birds of Iowa," was released this week. It includes bird feeding tips, fun facts, and bird "forecasts" for each species, telling when they're most likely to be in the area.

Also included in the book is an alternative method of bird identification, which Parnell said utilizes comparisons between species to figure out what type of bird you're seeing. It will allow people with even just basic knowledge of common birds to learn about other species.

"It's just sort of equipping the next generation of birders, and even existing birders, to sort of think outside their comfort zones and find new things and and be able to identify those new birds in a really memorable and quick and accessible fashion," Parnell said.

Cardinals are common around this time of year, Graham said, along with chickadees and woodpeckers.

Birding can be as intense as you want it to be, Graham said. From exploring nature and using equipment to find and record birds to putting a bird feeder in the backyard and looking up what birds stop by, any and all of it can be fun and fulfilling.

"It seems to me one of those easy, give-and-take kind of hobbies," Graham said. "The more you give, the more you get to take away from it."

