Birds and you: New Putnam exhibit highlights amazing world of birds, how you can help
Birds and you: New Putnam exhibit highlights amazing world of birds, how you can help

The facts are disturbing.

Since the 1970s, the North American continent has lost 3 billion birds, nearly 30% of the total, according to a 2019 report in Science magazine. Populations of migratory songbirds have been plummeting for years, but the 2019 report showed a decline even among common birds such as sparrows and blackbirds.

Spurred by that report, Christine Chandler, curator of natural science at Davenport's Putnam Museum, decided to delve into the world of birds and see if there was something to report beyond "doom and gloom."

The result is a new exhibit titled "Birds and You," offering information about the problem of bird decline as well as hopeful strategies of what regular people can do to help reverse it.

The exhibit also celebrates birds in general, highlighting some of their beyond-amazing characteristics and offering examples of how they have inspired human beings through time, such as the bald eagle as the symbol of the United States.

Since its beginning, the Putnam has had a focus on natural history, so it has a vast store of bird-related material in its collection on which to draw for an exhibit. Stuffed neatly in the back rooms of the museum there are about 1,700 mounted birds, 1,500 clutches (or groups), of eggs representing 3,707 individuals and a couple of hundred nests. Most of the birds are about 100 years old.

From this stash, Chandler culled about 190 birds for the exhibit, arranging them according to different categories, such as birds that are now extinct, or birds that one might see during the spring migration season in the Quad-Cities.

"They are so tiny and fragile," she said, of many of the birds. Handling them gave her a new appreciation for how the smallest manage to survive huge onslaughts of wind, storms and bitter cold.

Some highlights:

• Extinct birds. These include the passenger pigeon and the Carolina parakeet. You'll never see these in the wild, but they are at the Putnam.

The passenger pigeon is a native bird that was once so numerous that flocks were said to have darkened the skies. It was hunted to extinction, with the sole survivor dying in 1914 in a Cincinnati Zoo.

The Carolina parakeet, the only native North American species of parrot, became extinct in 1918, the victim of hunting and habitat loss.

• Wildly colorful birds. These include the Lady Amherst's pheasant, native to China, and the ring-necked pheasant, a native to Asia and parts of Europe that was introduced to the United States and is a popular game bird in the Midwest.

• Interactive opportunities. You can pick up a checklist of birds that are mounted in the museum's Black Earth, Big River exhibit and can challenge yourself to see how many you can spot.

Also available for pickup: a sheet to make an origami passenger pigeon and another with bird silhouettes to learn to identify.

What can we do about declining bird populations?

The recovery of eagles and other raptors after the U.S. ban on the insecticide DDT in 1972 shows that when the cause of a decline is removed, "the birds come back like gangbusters," Ken Rosenberg, a conservation scientist at the Cornell University Laboratory of Ornithology, Ithaca, New York, told Science magazine.

Reversing habitat loss — from the conversion of grasslands for biofuel crops and coastal development, for example — could help stabilize populations.

And the Cornell (University) Lab of Ornithology in Ithaca, New York — THE place in the United States for bird research and information  — recommends seven simple actions that anyone can take to boost birds.

The Putnam's Chandler is especially supportive of the recommendation to plant native plants — flowers, trees, grasses and shrubs — that provide food and shelter for birds as well as insects that birds need to eat.

"It doesn't take a lot to help the environment," she said. "There are those little changes you can make. Plant flowers and bushes. Get rid of some of that yard. Let your leaves on the ground. They serve a purpose. Critters live in that. Don't be so crazy with raking. Leave the dandelions alone. They're one of the first things that bloom in spring where there isn't a lot else out. It (your lawn) doesn't have to look like a golf course."

Other steps recommended by Cornell: prevent bird-window collisions by installing screens or breaking up window reflections; keep cats indoors (cats kill birds), and avoid pesticides.

And here's one for coffee-drinkers: seek out shade-grown coffee. Sun-grown coffee production involves cutting down forests and extensive pesticide use.

The Putnam exhibit includes a free quarter-fold flyer from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with more tips on establishing wildlife habitat and recommended lists of perennials, trees, shrubs and vines.

In the realm of political action, you can find opportunities to defend birds and wildlife from the national Audubon Society by going to audubon.org/takeaction.

And, you can set up feeders and water source in your backyard. The exhibit includes pointers on types of feeders, types of food and birdhouses.

Why does the Putnam have so many birds?

The Putnam houses a major collection of birds and bird eggs, all donated over the years by individuals, such as Davenport bird expert Pete Petersen, or institutions such as Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant that divested itself of its egg collection in the 1960s to create more space.

Some of its exotic birds were donated by Charles A. Ficke (1850-1931), a former Davenport lawyer and mayor, who collected many objects in his world travels. In addition to birds, his art collection formed the backbone of what is today's Figge Art Museum.

More recently birds came from St. Ambrose University, which was eliminating its zoology collection, Christine Chandler, natural history curator, said.

"A lot of these birds are 100 years old," Chandler said of the mounts in the exhibit. "One of the coolest things about the Putnam is that they've (the mounts) been taken care of so well that we still have these things from the late 1800s."

Iowa's Rep. Lacey is under-appreciated conservation figure

Among the placards in the Putnam's bird exhibit there is a photo of John F. Lacey (1841-1913), an image few likely will recognize.

Lacey is a little-known champion of natural resources — from wildlife to wild places — from Oskaloosa, Iowa, who served eight terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He was instrumental in the passage of the Lacey Act of 1900 that prohibited the trade of wildlife, fish and plants that were illegally taken.

He also helped pass the Antiquities Act of 1906, which authorized the setting aside of federal lands as national monuments. The law gave the president the authority to create, and thus protect, by proclamation, land for its natural, cultural, or scientific features.

The act has been used more than a hundred times since its passage, including the setting aside of what is today's Grand Canyon National Park and the Devils Tower National Monument.

More about the bird loss study

The report in Science magazine was based on the analysis of data from the North American Breeding Bird Survey, an annual spring census carried out by volunteers across Canada and the United States, which has amassed decades of data about 420 bird species.

The study team also drew on the Audubon Christmas Bird Count for data on abut 55 species found in boreal forests and the Arctic tundra, and on the International Shorebird Survey for trends in shorebirds such as sandpipers and plovers.

Aerial surveys of water bodies, swamps, and marshes filled out the picture for waterfowl. All together, they studied 529 bird species, about three-quarters of al species in North America accounting for more than 90% of the entire bird population.

The results point to ecosystems in disarray because of habitat loss and other factors that have yet to be pinned down, according to Science.

The survey showed that waterfowl and raptors are thriving, thanks to habitat restoration and other conservation efforts. But the declines in many other species, particularly those living along shorelines and in grasslands (including Iowa and Illinois) have declined by 53% since 1970 — a loss of 700 million adults in the 31 species studied, including meadowlarks and northern bobwhites, according to Science.

In addition, the study team determined that 19 common species have each lost more than 50 million birds since 1970. Twelve groups, including sparrows, warblers, finches and blackbirds, were particularly hard hit. Even introduced species that have thrived in North America, such as starlings and house sparrows are losing ground.

"When you lose a common species, the impact will be much more massive on the ecosystem and ecosystem services," Gerardo Ceballos, an ecologist and conservation biologist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in Mexico City, told Science.

Causes? Perhaps low doses of neonicotinoids, a common pesticide, climate change, habitat loss, shifts in food webs, even cats.

To get involved in the Quad-Cities

If you're interested in birds and would like to get together with some like-minded people, consider joining the Quad-Cities chapter of the national Audubon Society.

Members are "dedicated to the enjoyment of birds; a better understanding of the natural world; stewardship of natural areas and habitats; fellowship; improvement of community awareness of environmental issues; and education of youth for the benefit of future generations."

When health safety permits, meetings are held at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.

Main activities include field trips, programs and keeping the feeder at Davenport's Credit Island stocked year-round. 

Individual members also take responsibility for various bird counts, and contribute to a newsletter called Mississippi Currents with birding events and articles.

Dues of $35 annually make one a member of both the national and Quad-City chapter, with subscriptions to both group's publications.

Dues of $10 annually are for the local chapter only.

For more information, including names and contact information for officers, go to quadcityaudubon.org

