What can we do about declining bird populations?

The recovery of eagles and other raptors after the U.S. ban on the insecticide DDT in 1972 shows that when the cause of a decline is removed, "the birds come back like gangbusters," Ken Rosenberg, a conservation scientist at the Cornell University Laboratory of Ornithology, Ithaca, New York, told Science magazine.

Reversing habitat loss — from the conversion of grasslands for biofuel crops and coastal development, for example — could help stabilize populations.

And the Cornell (University) Lab of Ornithology in Ithaca, New York — THE place in the United States for bird research and information — recommends seven simple actions that anyone can take to boost birds.

The Putnam's Chandler is especially supportive of the recommendation to plant native plants — flowers, trees, grasses and shrubs — that provide food and shelter for birds as well as insects that birds need to eat.