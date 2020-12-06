Bishop Hill celebrates St. Lucia

A St. Lucia Celebration will be held all day until 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 11-12, in historic Bishop Hill, Illinois.

The celebration is in honor of one of the most popular Swedish holidays, Lucia Nights.

The tradition is based on a legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light. During a famine in Sweden, on the longest and darkest night of the year, Lucia appeared wearing a long white robe and encircling her head was a crown of candles. Legend has it that Lucia appeared on a ship laden with food. When the ship was unloaded, both it and Lucia vanished.

Girls in Sweden today wake their families on Dec. 13 carrying a tray of Lucia buns while dressed in a white robe and wearing a crown of candles. This holiday is also called the Festival of Lights.

Businesses and restaurants will be open for shopping, eating, and viewing, each building in the village will have a single candle in every window, sidewalks will be illuminated with candles and the park Christmas tree will be lighted.

The VASA Archive will have Paint Your Own Dala Horse kits for sale at $5 each, and special Christmas gifts will be on sale throughout the village.