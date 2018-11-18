The Swedish Julmarknad, or Christmas Market, is coming to Bishop Hill, Illinois, with Swedish folk characters roaming through town, traditional Swedish holiday decorations, Christmas gifts for sale and various activities.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23-24 and Dec. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and Dec. 2.
Attractions include: Tomten, or Swedish elves, roaming through the town, looking through windows; Julbock, the Christmas goat who plays tricks; a model railroad, and a photo booth.
On Friday, Nov. 23, guests can: help the Vasa National Archives make a paper mache holiday craft, a community project; buy homemade cookies and baked goods by the pound; have "Civil War Fathers" signed by author Tim Pletkovich; and bake cookies from 1 to 3 p.m.
On Saturday, Nov. 24, the cookie walk, paper mache project and cookie-baking continues and Mary Davidsaver, author of "Clouds Over Bishop Hill," and Pletkovich will sign books.
On Saturday, Dec. 1, Davidsaver and Pletkovich will sign books.
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 1-2, children are invited to make edible tree ornaments from peanuts at the Bjorklund Hotel and there will be a chocolate walk in which you can buy homemade chocolates by the pound from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about Julmarknad activites, call 309-927-3899 or visit bishophill.com.