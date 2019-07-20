The top of a pair of blue jeans planted with papyrus, dusty miller, petunia and moss roses — shown here in the pants' pocket — won Jen King of East Moline, second place in the "unique" category of the container contest at the Rock Island County Fair.
The contrast between the green and yellow sedums and the bright blue container won Abraham Gunaseelan, of Mline, first place in "succulent" category of the container contest at the Rock Island County Fair.
A bird cage with a birds' nest tucked in among the impatiens, coleus and ferns won Sherri Scritchfield, of Coal Valley, third place in the "medium container" category of the container garden contest at the Rock Island County Fair.
A healthy mix of succulents won Jen King, of East Moline, won first place in the "small container" category and third place in the "succulent" category of the container garden contest at the Rock Island County Fair.
