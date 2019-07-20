{{featured_button_text}}

Two container gardens planted in the seats of a pair of blue jeans brought a touch of whimsy to the container garden contest last week at the Rock Island County Fair, East Moline.

Jen King and Lily Goldsberry, both East Moline, planted in jeans.

In another burst of creativity, Robin Wells, of Illinois City, nestled her container inside a horse halter, making it a hanging arrangement.

Here are the results:

Medium container: Emily Smith, Rock Island, first; Jen King, East Moline, second; Sherri Scritchfield, Coal Valley, third.

Small container: Jen King, East Moline, first; Lily Goldsberry, East Moline, second; Robin Wells, Illinois City, third.

Unique container: Sherri Scritchfield, Coal Valley, first; Jen King, East Moline, second; Dalton Carls, Port Byron, third.

Succulents: Abraham Gunaseelan, Moline, first; Bernice Gunaseelan, Moline, second; Jen King, East Moline, third.

Vegetable/herb: Emily Smith, Rock Island, first.

Kids: Savannah Kaiser-Holley, Colona, first; Dalton Carls, Port Byron, second; Lily Goldsberry, East Moline, third.

 

Never miss a home trend

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags