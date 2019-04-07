The Quad-City Bonsai Club will present a guest bonsai artist series Friday-Saturday, April 26-27, in the upstairs meeting room of Wallace's Garden Center, 2605 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
A demonstration by Jennifer Price will be 7-9 p.m. Friday; the cost is $10. She will style a Scots pine that will be raffled off. Tickets are $5 or $10 for three.
Price has studied with Walter Pall, travels the country giving demonstrations and works with Yamadori at Hidden Gardens nursery in the Chicago area.
A workshop involving a boxwood will be 8-11 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $130 ($125 for members), including the tree, or $5 to watch as a silent observer.
A second workshop in which you can bring one of your own trees and get styling help from Price will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $60 ($55 for members) and $5 to watch as a silent observer.
For details and to register, go to quadcitybonsai.org/april-2019-guest-artist-events/2019-event-details.
The registration form is at quadcitybonsai.org/april-2019-guest-artist-events/2019-registration
Only paid registrants will have their spots held.