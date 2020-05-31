Book recounts extraordinary story of Henry Langrehr, Clinton D-Day veteran

I opened the package that came to the Times office and pulled out a book. On the cover was a familiar face. In a split second, I recognized it as Henry Langrehr, a World War II veteran from Clinton whose experiences during the war have figured into the movies “The Longest Day” and “Band of Brothers.”
I have had the privilege of interviewing Langrehr twice, most recently last year for an article marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. I sat next to him in his Clinton home, furiously scribbling notes, as he recounted those pre-dawn hours, riding in a C-47 transport plane across the English Channel toward France.
He and other paratroopers of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division were to drop behind enemy lines with a mission of capturing — or, if they couldn’t capture, blowing up — a bridge outside the village of Sainte-Mere-Eglise. And that was just the beginning.
Now here in my hands was a book that recorded Langrehr’s extraordinary story all in one place, once and for all. As the 76th anniversary of D-Day approaches, it's worth revisiting.
At first blush, the title “Whatever it Took” might seem to refer to the all-out effort of the war itself — the massing and training of millions of soldiers and the manufacture of an immense amount of material including ships, planes, guns, ammunition and so forth.
And it does refer to that.
But as you read, you realize that “whatever it took” is also the mantra that guided Langrehr as an individual, that drove him to do things to survive that nag him with shame, even now, at 95.
The book is co-authored by Jim DeFelice, of upstate New York, who also co-authored “American Sniper” and “Every Man a Hero.” Langrehr and DeFelice met last year when they both were invited by the First Army to speak at a D-Day anniversary event at Rock Island Arsenal.
Riding in the same vehicle, they got to talking and DeFelice eventually proposed a book, Langrehr’s daughter, Kay Schneider, of Clinton, said. At first Langrehr was reluctant, as many World War II veterans are because they know that so many other men — thousands — also deserve books, and that he was no more heroic than the next guy. Just luckier.
But Langrehr is among the last of those living who can render a first-person account, and his family convinced him it was important to archive his story.
DeFelice spent four days — “and I mean all day long,” Schneider said — in intense interviews in Clinton with Langrehr and his wife Arlene, the love of his life.
The book published by William Morrow, an imprint of Harper Collins Publishers, is exactly as Langrehr told it to me, but with many blanks filled in and with research by the author providing a context and understanding of how Langrehr’s mission fit into the big picture of the invasion and war in Europe.
The drop, the capture
Langrehr’s memories of D-Day begin with him looking out the open door of the plane, the moon above and hundreds of planes in the air, hundreds of ships below. As the planes near France, they begin taking hits from German anti-aircraft guns. The soldier sitting next to Langrehr and the soldier sitting across from him are both struck and killed before the mission even begins. One moment alive, the next moment dead. Just like that.
The first one out of the plane, Langrehr crashes through the glass ceiling of a greenhouse in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, then takes off running, eventually connecting with other troops and becoming, essentially, part of an infantry unit fighting through the hedgerows of France. “Intelligence and high command missed how tough these hedgerows were going to be,” he says in the book.
On June 29, shrapnel from a German tank shell tears through his back and legs. He blacks out and when he comes to, he is a POW.
After surgery in a Paris hospital, Langrehr is put on a train to go … where? He didn’t know. “You just do what you’re told. Live for today. You don’t have much information. You don’t have the ‘why.”
Among the many gut-wrenching experiences recalled in the book, his journey to a POW work camp in Czechoslovakia stands out.
He is loaded into a “forty and eight” boxcar, so called because it had been designed to hold 40 men or eight horses. ”There were little windows toward the top, like open slates to let air in,” Langrehr says. “They were closed off by barbed wire.”
Conditions are so tight there isn't room for everyone to sit down. And of course there are no toilets.
“The Germans didn’t give us any food or water when we left," he says. "It was two days before we got anything, and that was water shot from a hose through some of those windows. You had to catch it with your mouth. We’d clump together near the window, open-mouthed like baby birds begging.”
The image of grown men begging like baby birds is one that sticks with me.
The train keeps heading inland, stopping at sidings, maybe to get more fuel or to avoid other trains. At one stop, Langrehr sees something he doesn't understand.
“Piles of dead bodies, rotting in the open air," he says. "We had pulled into a death camp.
“I don’t know about the others, but I had never heard about concentration camps, and had no idea what I was seeing.
"It was a horror beyond my understanding. Not long after, another train arrived, this one on a different siding or some tack we couldn’t see. We heard guards shouting, and caught glimpses of people being marched inside the complex.
“Later, wooden carts brought out more bodies to be stacked up near the fence.”
The POW camp
Eventually, the train starts up again and Langrehr is taken to the POW camp where he is told by a German officer that if he tries to escape, “We will bring you back and we’ll shoot you.”
In the first days, Langrehr tries twice to resist working and twice is “worked over” by a guard and his rifle butt. He stops resisting and one day turns into the next.
“Each day at the mine was marked by an unspoken ritual: the steady exhaustion of the workers,” he says in the book. “It was a formula for death."
As time passes, Langrehr makes friends with a man named Jim, an American paratrooper as worn down as he is.
“One day we got to talking about how death was inevitable,” Langrehr says. “The Germans were working us into our graves.
“We were going to die. It was just a question of when.
“There was no hope in escape. Everyone who tried was brought back dead.
“Still, that was a choice, wasn’t it?”
Escape
The weather turns warmer and one day in late March or early April, as they are marched back to camp, they are two guards short, and he and Jim decide to make a break for it.
There is a barn a short distance away and they take off running for it. But a Volkstrum (people’s policeman) sees them and hollers for them to stop.
They run inside the door and “for some reason — I don’t know why — I stood behind the door and grabbed a piece of board that they had used to hold the door shut with. I had that in my hand,” Langrehr says.
The policeman comes in and shoots Jim in the head, killing him. Langrehr beats the policeman with the board until he is dead, then takes his gun and ammunition.
When Langrehr accounted this story to me for the first time 26 years ago, we paused at this part. Then, he jumped up from the couch and disappeared into the back of the house. When he returned, he had in his hands the very gun he had taken from that German soldier. He still has it today.
What happened to him after Jim was killed is the most difficult part of the story for Langrehr to talk about. In fact, the first time I interviewed him, he didn’t. He just said he lived on the lam for awhile, stealing food and eventually catching up with advancing Allied forces that were rolling through the countryside. By then he weighed 90 pounds, 60 pounds lighter than when he’d jumped out of the plane some 10 months before, but still wearing the same, now-filthy uniform.
Haunting memories
When I talked to him last year he revealed that stealing food also meant killing people he stole it from.
“I left a trail of people behind me,” he said.
The book fills in further details. One particularly haunting moment occurs one day, a little before dawn, when he is near a house with a well.
"Thirsty, I figured I'd take a chance getting water, even though the well was a little close to the building and it was getting light," he says in the book.
"Stupid.
"I had just started pumping the well, when out comes a young woman, maybe 17, walking with a bucket right to me. She saw me before I saw her, dropped her bucket, and wheeled to run.
"'Yankee! Yankee! Yankee!'" she screamed.
"An instant to decide:
"Do I live or die?"
"I had to survive. I raised my gun and shot her.
"If you don't think that haunts you, even 75 years after the fact, you don't know the human soul.
"It's a terrible thing to know how deep the need to survive is, and what it can push you to do."
A better understanding
Author DeFelice also provides 10 appendixes that add to one’s understanding of the story, such as a timeline of the war and another titled “What They Carried” that enumerates what Langrehr carried on his jump.
In addition to his uniform, he had two parachutes, a Thompson submachine gun and eight magazines, a .45 pistol, a rope for climbing out of a tree or down a building in case that’s where he landed, a trench knife, a gas mask, a trenching tool (folding shovel), a compass, a flashlight, three days’ worth of rations, chocolate bars, six grenades, a canteen, a first aid kit (including sulfur powder to disinfect wounds, two dressings, tape, and halazone tablets to purify water), a life vest, a bayonet, a pocketknife, cigarettes, a raincoat, a pair of socks, a toothbrush, a razor, soap, foot powder and small oil can to clean weapons.
And, because Langrehr had been trained as a demolitions expert, he also carried about 15 blocks of TNT, an explosive, four caps, a cord and a plunger.
Altogether this was about 70 pounds of gear. For a civilian who has never given much thought about what it takes to equip a soldier for combat, this is almost beyond believing.
Other appendixes describe various aircraft used in the war, concentration camps and suggested further reading.
I very much appreciated this extra information.
I also appreciate how DeFelice got Langrehr’s story right, revealing him as a person of great courage and strength who did whatever it took to survive.
His story is a frank admission that war is not a glorious thing, not rah-rah. It is sad.
The last lines of the book sum it up: “God forgive me for what I had to do to survive. God forgive us all.”
Thank you, Henry Langrehr, for telling your story.
