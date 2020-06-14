Boost landscape curb appeal in 1 weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You can create a front garden that will boost your mood and welcome visitors all year round. All you need is one weekend and a bit of paint, flowers, décor and edging material to boost your landscape’s curb appeal.

Paint the front door. Add a splash of color by painting your front door. Look for colors that complement your home’s siding and the surrounding landscape. Then add a seasonal wreath or other door decoration.

A wreath of seed packets in the spring, silk flowers in summer, dried materials in fall and greens in winter add seasonal interest.

Add containers. Add a few potted plants at the front entrance. Select a color and size of pot that complements your home’s size and architecture style.

Make a sharp edge. Define planting beds and create a finished look with edging. Use a sharp shovel to dig a V- shaped trench around small garden beds or employ the help of an edging machine for larger areas. Fill the trench with mulch to create a mowing edge and keep weeds out.

Or boost the aesthetic appeal and further define the space with edging materials.