Boost landscape curb appeal in 1 weekend

You can create a front garden that will boost your mood and welcome visitors all year round. All you need is one weekend and a bit of paint, flowers, décor and edging material to boost your landscape’s curb appeal.
Paint the front door. Add a splash of color by painting your front door. Look for colors that complement your home’s siding and the surrounding landscape. Then add a seasonal wreath or other door decoration.
A wreath of seed packets in the spring, silk flowers in summer, dried materials in fall and greens in winter add seasonal interest.
Add containers. Add a few potted plants at the front entrance. Select a color and size of pot that complements your home’s size and architecture style.
Make a sharp edge. Define planting beds and create a finished look with edging. Use a sharp shovel to dig a V- shaped trench around small garden beds or employ the help of an edging machine for larger areas. Fill the trench with mulch to create a mowing edge and keep weeds out.
Or boost the aesthetic appeal and further define the space with edging materials.
Consider decorative edging. Keep unruly plants out of the lawn or off walkways while defining the garden space with decorative garden edging. Example: Edge Irons that mimic the edging found in Shakespeare’s garden in Stratford, England.
Pull weeds. Weed garden beds to improve the overall appearance and health of garden plants. Weeds not only compete with your desirable plants for water and nutrients, but many are hosts for insect pests and diseases that can harm your desirable plants.
Mulch. Once weeded, spread a one- to three-inch layer of organic mulch such as shredded leaves, evergreen needles or woodchips over the soil surface. The finer the material, the thinner the layer of mulch needed. Organic mulch helps conserve moisture, suppress weeds and improve the soil as it breaks down. Select a mulch that is aesthetically pleasing and won’t overwhelm the beauty of the plants.
Keep mulch OFF tree trunks, shrubs, stems and crowns of perennial and annual plants. Covering stems and plant crowns can lead to root rot and other problems that can negatively impact the plants’ health and longevity.
Freshen. Freshen existing wood mulch by lightly tilling or raking, so the darker mulch below the surface moves to the top. Avoid over mulching. It is a waste of money and can be harmful to your plants.
Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including "Small Space Gardening." She is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. Her web site is www.MelindaMyers.com.
