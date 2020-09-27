Botanical center plans month of family-friendly fall, Halloween events

The Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, will have a full schedule of Halloween- and fall-themed events through October, including not-so-scary nighttime walks for kids, scarecrow-making, pumpkin-painting and a costume contest for dogs.
Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children and free for children under 2.
• Not So Scary Halloween walks for little ghosts and goblins will be Friday nights, Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23, every half-hour. That is, 6:30, 7:30 and 8 p.m.
Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden, searching for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. And take home a goodie bag.
A one-way path and the staggered times allow for social distancing.
Tickets must be purchased in advance for your date and time slot.
• Scarecrow Funday, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
Bring a bag of old clothes, hats and accessories to donate to the garden to create a scarecrow for the fall display. Straw, cross arms, rope, burlap heads and fence posts will be provided as supplies last.
• Paw-some Funday, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Free admission with a donation of dog or cat food, treats, unstuffed toy or cash for local shelters.
Dress up your pup, enjoy the gardens and visit vendors. To ensure a safe interaction among guests and dogs, the center asks that you use a short, nonretractable leash and the provided dooty bags.
Guests also can enter the center's online Paw-some Costume Contest by submitting a photo of your pup dressed up. Enter by email to marketing@qcgardens.com by Oct. 2 and include your name, phone number, dog’s name and costume description.
Photos will be uploaded to the center's Facebook page where “likes” on your pup’s photo will count as votes. Vote on Facebook only Oct. 5-10. Winners will be awarded at Paw-some Halloween Oct. 11.
• Pumpkin Extravaganza, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Paint a pumpkin on the lawn after picking up a pumpkin and painting supplies at distanced tables in the outdoor canopy tent.
Guests are welcome to bring their own blanket and chairs. Listen to kid-friendly fall stories like “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and complete a Pumpkin Extravaganza activity guide.
For questions, call 309-794-0991
