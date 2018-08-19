The clean, rectangular lines of the Quad-City Botanical Center frame an artistically altered pink flamingo named "Gertrude, the Bingo Flamingo." The bird was decorated by Hilary Epping, of Davenport, one of 53 that will be on display in the center's outdoor garden through Aug. 31.
The attractive look of old weather vanes atop of barns was the inspiration for this entry by Kurt Frank, of Rock Island. He created the piece with real, wind-catching cups and directional arrows that he bought online and weathered the flamingo with numerous layers of paint. Frank, aka "Mr. Social Security" because of his many years of employment with the federal department, is a strong supporter of the botanical center, having served as its first docent 20 years ago.
It's the hat. It's the British derby picked up at a Quad-City craft store that inspired Debra Claire Rexroth's entry "Dotty and Phillip Flamingo" that also includes a female flamingo dressed as a 1920s flapper. To complete Phillip's outfit, Rexroth, of Moline, found a cloth tuxedo meant for a wine bottle in the spirits section of a grocery store. Retired after 35 years at Deere & Co. Rexroth enjoys painting as a hobby, with displays at Bucktown Center for the Arts, Davenport.
With a beret atop his head, a brush in his mouth and a paint-splattered smock over his body, this flamingo was transformed into "Leonardo da Flamingo" by Kasen Ponder, 8, of Moline. Kasen researched several characters and decided upon the Renaissance artist "because his art work is really cool."
If you were a flamingo preparing for Halloween, what kind of costume would you pick? Genny Cusack, of Davenport, decided going as a giraffe would be a good choice because, like flamingos, they have long, tall bodies. She transformed her "Trick or Treat" entry with paint and wooden dowels for horns. Crafting is Cusack's favorite thing to do in her free time.
As a retired kindergarten teacher from Rock Island's Longfellow School, Vicki Peterson reflected on all the ways children imagine and draw, and came up with this "Poof the Dragon" entry. The triangular plates on its spine and the wings are made of heavy sheet foam that she painted, covered with glitter and hot-glued to her flamingo. Choosing a material that would stand up to outdoor elements —rain and wind — was a challenge.
The idea started with a swan, then jumped to the ballet "Swan Lake," ending with "Flamingorinna" (like ballerina) by artist Holly Secker-Brosman, of Bettendorf. The flamingo's tiny foot, on pointe, is made of foam, held in place by ribbon. Other embellishments include foam eyelashes, bunched up tulle fabric (no sewing involved) for the tutu, wings, jewels, feathers and a tiara. Secker-Brosman is an art teacher at Assumption High School, Davenport, who also enjoys ceramics, working on a wheel.
Talk about made-to-order! When Vicki Peterson, of Moline, spotted these sunglasses in an aisle of a Quad-City craft store, she knew she had to buy them. They became the crowing touch on her "Flower Power" entry that is decorated with colorful flowers and buttons.
While she's not a super bingo fan, Hilary Epping, of Davenport, liked the catchy, rhyming aspect of "Bingo Flamingo." She turned the rhyme into an entry decorated with bingo cards and numbered balls, and named it "Gertrude." In addition to her green necklace, Gertrude has gray wire hair and glasses drawn on with a black marker.
Debbie Gustafson and Kay Steele, both of Davenport, used clothing to create their "Tropical Gothic" work of an older couple fishing. The man wears jeans, purple boots, a striped shirt and glasses. The woman sports plaid boots and a flowered top.
A portion of the Quad-City Botanical Center's conifer collection is visible in this photo of the outdoor garden. In the foreground is "Gertrude the Bingo Flamingo," an artistically altered flamingo by Hilary Epping, of Davenport.
It's been a rocky road, but the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year feeling good about its financial sustainability and how it is fulfilling its mission of connecting people and plants in meaningful ways.
Although total paid admissions for 2017 were 14,614 — down 1,000-2,000 from 2015 and 2016 — executive director Amy Jenkins and board president Bill Renk are upbeat about the future and plans in the works.
A big bright spot for 2017 was the introduction of an event called "Winter Nights, Winter Lights" that boosted winter attendance — always the center's slow time — by more than 500 percent.
With $15,000 in grant money from the Regional Development Authority and the Rock Island Community Foundation, the center purchased 37,500 LED lights, cords and other equipment to outline the outdoor trees and other plants so that they looked like a "winter in bloom," Jenkins said.
With the addition of a cocoa bar, live music and several special events, the center hit upon a way to make itself a destination for people looking for something new and different to do over the holidays.
"We're looking to make it bigger and better every year," Jenkins said. "We feel it will become a Quad-City tradition, for sure."
In the coming months the center will launch a community survey that it hopes will tell it what things potential visitors would most like to see next at the center.
And it is diligently conducting a $500,000 fundraising campaign to upgrade its aging mechanical system, Jenkins said.
The mechanicals include the fans and circulation system that keep conservatory plants warm in the winter and the installation of LED (light-emitting diode) lighting. The center also is doing roof work and next spring it hopes to replace the fabric walls of the events canopy, the large, tent-like structure with a concrete floor and heating and air-conditioning that is rented out for weddings and other events, Jenkins said.
A turnaround
Things weren't so rosy 11 years ago.
An article published in March of 2007, the Quad-City Times reported that the center had, at that time, been operating in the red for three years and, with no large endowment to fall back on, more than $100,000 in obligations had gone unpaid.
"There literally were times we didn't know if we were going to meet payroll," Paul Knedler, the center's interim director told a reporter.
Knedler had been called out of retirement from a successful career at Deere & Co. to put the center's financial house in order following the resignation of its then-director and the stalled plans to build a Children's Garden that was expected to boost attendance and revenue.
Knedler did that and, in 2008, he passed the baton to Jenkins who joined the center a month after it opened, first handling rentals, and then taking responsibility for operations.
While financial stability "never stops being a concern," Jenkins is heartened by the money raised through rentals (in addition to the events canopy, there are banquet rooms) and, particularly, by generous donors.
These include the city of Rock Island, the Quad-Cities Cultural Trust and the John Deere, Doris and Victor Day, Moline, Rock Island Community and Rausch foundations, among others.
Operating a nonprofit "is never easy," board chairman Renk said.
"You're always fighting for the dollars. It's a way of life. You've got to keep at it. There were times in the past where it was not a pretty picture.
"But, we're good. In terms of long-term sustainability, we're solid. We're in a very, very good place right now."
The Children's Garden
Although plans for a Children's Garden were stalled 10 years ago, they became unstuck under Jenkins' leadership, and in 2014 the center opened the first phase of what it hopes will eventually be a bigger build-out.
Even at 2.5 acres, the addition has proved to be a game-changer.
"It brought whole new elements of touch and play to the center, and it changed the demographic," Jenkins said. Now there are more families and children. Grandparents, too.
Whereas the Sun Garden and outdoor gardens surrounding it were mostly for the eyes and ears (a waterfall in the Sun Garden introduces splashing sounds), and appealed to adults, the Children's Garden is "interactive, intergenerational and brings a family dynamic," Jenkins said. "You can experience it with almost all the senses."
The main feature of this first, $1.4 million phase is a 350-foot concrete stream flowing with water that simulates the Mississippi River. Spray features built into the river include a frog, scallop shells, a catfish, alligator and rowboat.
The master plan calls for perhaps six phases that could be built as money allows. Those phases include filling in the "headwaters" of the stream with a "North Woods," a Sauk and Fox village and a bald eagle overlook.
Also still on the drawing boards: an education center, heartland agriculture garden, an upper Mississippi forest and palisades, storybook landscapes and a transportation garden. The total cost of those build-outs was estimated at $8 million in 2014, Jenkins said.
Meantime, center staff has filled up the "empty" space with temporary structures such as a sand box, raised garden beds and an obstacle course.
In addition to the master plan for the Children's Garden, there's another set of even older drawings that have not gone away either.
When the center opened, founders envisioned the future construction of smaller pods on either side that would showcase different kinds of plants.
Those plans, too, are still a possibility, Renk said.
Jenkins summed up the past 20 years with an outpouring of gratitude.
"I just want to say what an honor it has been to be involved in this organization for 20 years, and what an amazing community this is and how fortunate we have been," she said.
"It's taken everyone's commitment and it will take continued commitment, but I believe in this organization, and I believe in this community, and I am thankful."
Admission refers to anyone who came in and paid admission. Attendance means members or people using complimentary passes. Face-to-face outreach means the number of people center employees reached by going out, teaching at schools. Attendance media broadcasts refers to an appearance on radio in which an employee presented a mission-based educational program, as opposed to talking about an upcoming event and encouraging people to come. In fiscal year 2017, the center served 9,223 students representing 122 unique organizations, on and off campus.