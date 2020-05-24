Bought too much food? Freeze it!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Not going through the bread as quickly as expected? Were 10 pounds of chicken breasts a bit too much for your family of three?

As people adjust to social distancing, they also are adjusting to the amount of food their family needs in a week.

If you overbought, don't waste it — freeze it.

“It’s fast and easy,” said Iowa State University food specialist Sarah Francis. “Freezing, as a rule, has better quality and retains more of the nutritional value than canning.”

But HOW you package and store frozen foods will determine the quality when thawed, food specialist Ruth Litchfield added.

Here are their tips for properly freezing food.

Protect against freezer burn: Foods to be frozen must be packaged in a way that protects them from the dry climate in the freezer and excludes as much air as possible. Food items that are improperly packaged are more likely to develop freezer burn — the grayish-brown discoloration that is caused by air reaching the food surface, which causes moisture to evaporate.