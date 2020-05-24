Bought too much food? Freeze it!

Not going through the bread as quickly as expected? Were 10 pounds of chicken breasts a bit too much for your family of three?
As people adjust to social distancing, they also are adjusting to the amount of food their family needs in a week.
If you overbought, don't waste it — freeze it.
“It’s fast and easy,” said Iowa State University food specialist Sarah Francis. “Freezing, as a rule, has better quality and retains more of the nutritional value than canning.”
But HOW you package and store frozen foods will determine the quality when thawed, food specialist Ruth Litchfield added.
Here are their tips for properly freezing food.
Protect against freezer burn: Foods to be frozen must be packaged in a way that protects them from the dry climate in the freezer and excludes as much air as possible. Food items that are improperly packaged are more likely to develop freezer burn — the grayish-brown discoloration that is caused by air reaching the food surface, which causes moisture to evaporate.
Packaging that wards against freezer burn includes canning or freezing glass jars, plastic freezing containers, heavyweight aluminum foil, plastic-coated freezer paper and freezer safe bags.
Margarine tubs don't seal tight enough: The cartons that come with milk, cottage cheese, yogurt, margarine, and many other refrigerated foods are not moisture-vapor resistant enough for freezing and do not produce seals airtight enough for freezing.
Think portions: When packaging foods to be frozen, package enough for one family meal and/or an individual serving. This will help lessen food waste.
Allow for expansion: Remove as much air as possible from each package to reduce loss of quality. Foods containing water expand when frozen; therefore, frozen food containers must be expandable or sealed with sufficient head space for expansion. As a rule allow one-half to one inch head space for all frozen foods.
Label and date: Be sure to label and date all your food packages. This will allow you to easily identify the food item from the freezer and to follow the first in, first out rule. Foods in the refrigerator freezer are good for three to six months and for up to one year in a deep freezer.
Remember these tips when freezing food:
- Freeze foods at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.
- Freeze foods as soon as they are packed and sealed.
- Do not overload your freezer with unfrozen food. Add only the amount that will freeze within 24 hours. Overloading the freezer will slow down how quickly the foods will freeze, which can lower the food quality.
- Do not overfill your freezer. Leave a little space between packages so air can circulate freely.
Good candidates: Foods that freeze well include bread and baked goods; beef, pork, poultry and fish; casseroles; most fruits and vegetables; soups or chilis; and marinara sauce. Before freezing produce be sure to clean it well. Most vegetables will also need to be blanched prior to freezing.
Not good candidates: Freezing is not recommended for the following foods due to the effect on sensory qualities: leafy vegetables, raw vegetable salads, potatoes, cooked pasta or rice (frozen by itself), sour cream, cream or custard fillings, milk sauces, mayonnaise or salad dressing, or fried foods.
These foods can become limp, soft, soggy, mealy, mushy, tough, rubbery or separated when thawed. It is not a food safety issue, rather a food quality issue.
