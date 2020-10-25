Bread cookbooks rise during COVID-19

Changes in consumption

Sheltering at home during the early COVID-19 period changed the way many people cooked, as normal meal routines were disrupted, and as diets took a back seat to comfort. It also led to a 15 percent increase in overall print cookbook sales compared to 2019.

Looking at subject trends at the start of the pandemic, sales of healthy cooking methods, and vegetarian cooking all fell between March 1 and April 25, 2020 as COVID-19 hit the U.S., but they started to rebound after that.

"As people sheltered in place, healthy cooking was deprioritized and many opted for comfort foods," McLean said. "Fewer consumers were focused on vegetarian cooking for instance, but all of these subjects rebounded in May as people's day-to-day lives steadied, and they figured out their 'new normal.'"

The second volume of "Magnolia Table," by Joanna Gaines, led overall cookbook category sales this year, but growth also occurred in alcoholic beverages ("The Ultimate Bar Book," by Mittie Hellmich), and a rebound in vegan and vegetarian recipes ("The Plant-Based Diet for Beginners," by Gabriel Miller), and, as noted above, bread and baking cookbooks ("Flour Water Sale Yeast," by Ken Forkish).

"The strong 2020 growth in cookbooks makes sense given the fact that consumers are cooking many more meals at home," McLean said. "Now that we are eight months into the pandemic, with colder weather on the way that may continue to restrict dine-in options at restaurants, we expect cookbook sales to remain strong for the foreseeable future as people seek variety in their day to day meals."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sprout new ideas With our home & garden newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.