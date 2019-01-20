Scott Webster, of Premier Custom Homes, was sworn in as president of the Quad-City Builders and Remodelers Association Board of Directors at the nonprofit trade group's annual event in January.
Other officers are: Bill Wilford, of Wilford Construction, vice-president; Lenny Wilkinson, of Bettendorf Home Repair, past president; Shawn Wright, of Ascentra Credit Union, secretary; Tom Doty, of US Bank, treasurer, and Rich Ketcham, of Tradesmen International, Remodelers Council Chair.
Elected as directors are Steve Ingleby, of Ingleby Construction; Jerry Felsing, of Steve’s Mirror and Glass; Amy Pearson, of Pearson Building Pursuits; Jeff Bass, of Epic Stone, and Jim Work, of Silverthorne Homes.
Award recipients for the 2018 year are: Dave Prochaska, of Dave Prochaska Construction Inc., Builder of the Year; ProSource Wholesale Floorcoverings, Remodeler of the Year; Rich Ketcham, with Tradesmen International, Associate of the Year; Per Mar Security Services, Business of the Year; Jamie Stevens, with Remax River Cities, Executive Officer Award; and Bill Connors, who is retired from the City of Bettendorf, Lifetime Achievement Award.
Initiatives for the upcoming year include a new QCBR mobile app, the Student Trades Initiative and legislative points of interest.
The association will host its annual Home Show Feb. 8-10 and will there will be a spring and fall parade of homes.