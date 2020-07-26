Building botanical center was community effort

Today's Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island got its start in the 1980s when five members of the Rock Island Horticulture Club decided that it would be nice to build a larger, handicapped accessible conservatory in the city's Longview Park.
Some 14 years later — after MANY twists and turns — the center opened in June of 1998 in Rock Island on the site of a former factory whose history began with the Weyerhaeuser lumber family. It is a living museum of plants as well as an educational facility.
The building sits on 10.65 acres that is owned and operated by a nonprofit board, and its construction was a community effort with a lot of private fundraising and help from the city of Rock Island.
It is self-sustaining, meaning its management must always be thinking of ways to raise money through grants and programs and events. The center also rents space for meetings and weddings, both impacted by COVID-19. The center also is one of six entities that receives financial support from the Quad-Cities Cultural Trust.
The building features a tropical Sun Garden conservatory filled with plants, a 14-foot waterfall and a pond populated by koi, a gift shop and rotating art exhibits.
Outdoor plants and gardens include rare conifers, a large prairie planting, a daylily collection and a Children's Garden with play areas and water elements.
Opening of the Children's Garden in 2014 was a game changer for the center because its 350-foot concrete stream flowing with water that simulates the Mississippi River and spray features introduced elements of touch and play that brought children to the center, along with their parents and grandparents.
A master plan calls for as many as six more phases that could be built as money allows. Other attractions also sit on the drawing board.
In 2017, the center introduced an event called "Winter Nights, Winter Lights" that boosted winter attendance — always the center's slow time — by more than 500 percent.
