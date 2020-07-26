Building botanical center was community effort

Today's Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island got its start in the 1980s when five members of the Rock Island Horticulture Club decided that it would be nice to build a larger, handicapped accessible conservatory in the city's Longview Park.

Some 14 years later — after MANY twists and turns — the center opened in June of 1998 in Rock Island on the site of a former factory whose history began with the Weyerhaeuser lumber family. It is a living museum of plants as well as an educational facility.

The building sits on 10.65 acres that is owned and operated by a nonprofit board, and its construction was a community effort with a lot of private fundraising and help from the city of Rock Island.

It is self-sustaining, meaning its management must always be thinking of ways to raise money through grants and programs and events. The center also rents space for meetings and weddings, both impacted by COVID-19. The center also is one of six entities that receives financial support from the Quad-Cities Cultural Trust.

The building features a tropical Sun Garden conservatory filled with plants, a 14-foot waterfall and a pond populated by koi, a gift shop and rotating art exhibits.