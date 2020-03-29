'Burned' boxwood may need to be pruned

Driving around the Quad-City area, one can't help but notice that some of the boxwood bushes have tan tops, a sign of winter damage.

Boxwood is an evergreen, but it can be tender in the Quad-City region.

Winter damage to boxwood usually ends at the snow line, Martha Smith, horticulture educator with the University of Illinois Extension, said. Any foliage protected by snow from winter conditions will remain green and healthy, while exposed foliage will be stricken.

Winter burn can be caused by the plants not being hardened off properly but also dry soils so when the plants try to recoup moisture lost due to high desiccating winds or extreme sunlight the foliage "burns."

The only way to treat winter burn in boxwood is to prune out affected branches, she said.

Wait until spring so you can assess the damage. See if any buds survived; if they did, the plant may green up.

Then, working with clean pruners, remove dead wood. Prune branch by branch back to live wood. Make the cuts on the diagonal, just above the leaf nodes. If the foliage deeper in the plant is dark green, then it should recover after pruning off the dead foliage.