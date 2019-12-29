Butterflies, birds figure into planting decisions

DIY conservation.
This was a recurring theme in 2019 as we explored ways that regular people can help mend rips in the web of life that holds our world together.
Janet Moline of Rock Island demonstrated how to raise monarch butterflies and explained what habitats are needed for their survival.
Tara Witherow of Davenport proclaimed that a lawn — a shorn rectangle of bright green — is just wasted space. It may as well be a desert as far as pollinators are concerned because it provides no habitat or food. And, it often consumes petroleum-based products in its maintenance, she noted.
University of Illinois Extension offered "wait, don't cut that" advice about plants in the fall, explaining that stems provide winter homes for butterflies and other insects. And the Scott County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension hosted a day-long seminar with just two speakers, both extolling the message that conservation of the natural world begins in your backyard.
And let me report — in a look forward — that the beat goes on. University of Illinois Extension is convening a focus group on Thursday, Jan. 16, to ask lawn caretakers about natural lawn care.
Elsewhere throughout the year, we explored homes and gardens, as well as historic preservation, home improvement, things that warm the heart, hobbies, vintage, inventions, special plants, collections and seasonal decor.
Before we begin 2020, we want to thank everyone who shared our Sunday mornings, either by telling a story or reading one.
In addition to the specific individuals cited in the themes above, we salute Quad-Citians working together to make our community better: Pat Wohlford, Carolyn Hamilton and Marty Huber who have worked 30 years (or more) to put the "fest" in Festival of Trees.
Members of the Master Gardeners of Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties who excel at organizing educational, inspirational seminars.
The Downtown Davenport Partnership that beautifies the downtown with flowers.
And staff at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, and the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, who build many uplifting exhibits, including those on modern design, stained glass and winter lights, respectively.
Thank you, one and all.