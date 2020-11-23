Butterworth Center invites you to visit, safely

The annual Christmas at the Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The historic Deere family house will be decked out with holiday decorations, including unique artifacts, a 1930 Lionel child's toy oven/range and an 1890s perfume bottle, but it will be offered over 10 days to allow for limited entry and social distancing.

Admittance will be based on free, timed-entry tickets that allow people to explore the first and second floors.

To register for a time, go to butterworthcenter.com and click on the link to select a time. Then, print out your registration confirmation to present at the door on your date and time.

Visitors will receive an ornament-making kit to commemorate their visit.

Here are the dates and times:

Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 9-10 – 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13, noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 16-18 – 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.