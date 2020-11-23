 Skip to main content
Butterworth Center invites you to visit, safely
topical

Butterworth Center invites you to visit, safely

19th Century Christmas at Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House

Sisters Ren Nolte, 5, and Elliette Nolte, 3, of Moline, admire the old fashioned Christmas tree that was on display during the 2018 19th Century Christmas event at the Deere-Wiman House.

 GARY KRAMBECK

The annual Christmas at the Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The historic Deere family house will be decked out with holiday decorations, including unique artifacts, a 1930 Lionel child's toy oven/range and an 1890s perfume bottle, but it will be offered over 10 days to allow for limited entry and social distancing.

Admittance will be based on free, timed-entry tickets that allow people to explore the first and second floors.

To register for a time, go to butterworthcenter.com and click on the link to select a time. Then, print out your registration confirmation to present at the door on your date and time.

Visitors will receive an ornament-making kit to commemorate their visit.

Here are the dates and times:

Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 9-10 – 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13, noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 16-18 – 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20, noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

