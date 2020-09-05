Buzzing with life: 'Incredible' natural habitat restored on Scott County farm

That is how she was raised.

"We were raised with a strong appreciation of nature, of the value of nature," she said of her family. "If my parents were driving and we saw a big tree, we would pull off to look at that tree."

And her appreciation for the natural world deepened with time. Werner was in graduate school as the environmental movement was taking hold during the mid-1970s and was studying related subjects such as ecology and botany.

"I originally thought it (the habitat restoration) would be in Oregon. But then about six years ago when I knew I would be inheriting this farm, I thought, no, it really has to happen here, in Iowa. My heritage is here."

Then came the urgency. At 64, she determined that "this has to happen as fast as possible so I can see it."

Werner, now 69, calls her farm Lark Fields after a grassland bird that is among those that would have lived there in the days before European settlement.

Settlers so changed the landscape with their plows, turning under the prairie plants and replacing them with row crops, and installing drainage tile to dry up ponds or marshy areas, that Iowa became the most-altered state in the country. It is often said that less than one-tenth of 1% of native prairie remains.