Buzzing with life: 'Incredible' natural habitat restored on Scott County farm

Ann Werner didn't grow up on a farm, but at some point in her life she realized that she would inherit a 200-plus acre tract that was purchased by her great-grandparents in the 1920s.
Scott County farm land is valuable — either to sell or rent out for cash — but Werner's thoughts focused on what she could do with her precious gift to provide a lasting benefit to the world rather than personal gain.
Werner lived her adult life in Oregon, retiring as a project manager for the federal community and environmental projects, but in 2016 she returned to Scott County.
Here she began a project to pay for, and oversee, the restoration of 45 acres of natural habitat on her farm. She established prairie and pollinator plantings, trees and even a wetland on the edges of, and within, the farm that she otherwise rents to a farmer who raises non-genetically modified corn and soybeans.
"The idea probably had been with me for a long time," Werner said one recent day, ruminating on why she decided to undertake such a big, difficult and expensive project.
"Other species have a right to live on the planet, it's that simple. So what is my responsibility to provide that? It is like a moral obligation, really. To respect all forms of life. But they're not here if they don't have a place to live."
That is how she was raised.
"We were raised with a strong appreciation of nature, of the value of nature," she said of her family. "If my parents were driving and we saw a big tree, we would pull off to look at that tree."
And her appreciation for the natural world deepened with time. Werner was in graduate school as the environmental movement was taking hold during the mid-1970s and was studying related subjects such as ecology and botany.
"I originally thought it (the habitat restoration) would be in Oregon. But then about six years ago when I knew I would be inheriting this farm, I thought, no, it really has to happen here, in Iowa. My heritage is here."
Then came the urgency. At 64, she determined that "this has to happen as fast as possible so I can see it."
Werner, now 69, calls her farm Lark Fields after a grassland bird that is among those that would have lived there in the days before European settlement.
Settlers so changed the landscape with their plows, turning under the prairie plants and replacing them with row crops, and installing drainage tile to dry up ponds or marshy areas, that Iowa became the most-altered state in the country. It is often said that less than one-tenth of 1% of native prairie remains.
When a landscape is altered to such an extent, so is insect life, bird life and that all-important microbial life one can't even see below the ground.
Werner cites an article in the fall 2019 issue of Science magazine that reports a 53% decrease in grassland bird populations since 1970, due largely to habitat loss and more intensive agricultural practices.
How she went about it
Werner knew what she wanted to do — create habitat — just not how to it.
"I had no idea," she said. "Absolutely no idea."
But she is the kind of person who knows how to get what she wants. She's accustomed to being in charge, and she has energy and smarts. She started asking questions, doing research, making phone calls.
She consulted with the Farm Service Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, both divisions of the United States Department of Agriculture, whose employees advise farmers on conservation projects.
She talked to Brian Ritter, executive director of Nahant Marsh, Davenport; Brian Blevins, a bird/insect expert from Davenport; and Leland Searles, a Marshalltown-based consulting ecologist who helps landowners make assessments and plan restorations.
"A lot of knowledge I don't have," Werner said. "But there are people who do. I needed to spend time, months, to try to understand. I couldn't have done it without the federal government."
And that's not so much the cost-share that helped pay for some of the work and materials, but the technical expertise.
Employees helped her develop plans for what to plant, where to plant, how to plant, and how to maintain it.
The plantings aren't all in one big patch. Instead they are scattered around in strips, triangles and squares where the soil and topography are right for the various plants.
Research has shown that this is good — that it's better to have scattered sites of one to five acres rather than, say, 100 acres all in one spot.
Since the initial planting, Werner has added more acres, including a two-acre wetland where she had the drainage tile unhooked so that the low-lying area would fill with water.
She bought 900 wetland plant plugs from Ion Exchange, a native seed business based in Harper's Ferry, Iowa, and personally helped plant them.
"It was a nightmare experience," she said, explaining that her boots got stuck in the mucky ground and that 900 plugs is a lot of plugs.
But she's encouraged because she can see them taking root. "A person wants it to happen overnight, that's all."
Ten more acres of prairie plants are going on a hillside that, because of its erodible slope, she said, "should never been farmed." With the wetlands and this additional prairie, the total amount in natural habitat is about 65 acres.
Lots and lots of work
All this is extremely hard and expensive work, and planting is only the beginning.
While the original prairie took care of itself, restorations do not. Left to themselves, invasive and undesirable plants will move in. And they will win.
To maintain, one has to be constantly vigilant — mowing, clipping and pulling weeds so they do not go to seed and conducting periodic burns that mimic the burns of the prairie.
The first one at Lark Fields was in 2017.
"Fire is hard," Werner said. "You've got to have wind and a crew and then the corn has to be out. And the wind can change in an instant."
Werner does some of the maintenance herself, but she hires employees for varying hours per week to help, including a field botanist to manage study plots, a mower/laborer for weeds and a forester to care for the trees.
"It's been a very big project," she said. "I've taken on a new career... It needs more than one person full time."
As for cost, she figures she spent at least three times the amount of the government's cost-share allowances.
The payoff: "Life has come back over the past five years. Life is happening in the habitat!" she said. "Who knows what is to come?"
Others see it, too
Ritter, the Nahant director who has led prescribed burns at Lark Fields, said it is "incredible to see it (the land) almost come back alive in a sense."
"Now they're seeing quail and pheasants, foxes, mink and beaver.
"I think that's the story — that if you provide just a little bit of habitat, it will come back."
Searles, the Marshalltown ecological consultant who was one of Werner's advisors, said that Lark Fields is an oasis of habitat in an intensely agricultural part of Scott County.
"It is a stopover place for insects, birds and other creatures as they migrate and as they disperse from their place of birth," he said.
"It would be best if others near her did the same to create a bigger swatch of land connections," but what she has done as an individual is "incredible."
"When I visited, it was literally buzzing with insects, bees, flower flies — a special group of flies that are important pollinators — wasps and many, many butterflies."
What makes Lark Fields unique "is that it offers more than one type of planting," he said. There are, in fact, four different kinds — pollinator, prairie, forest and wetland. And each nourishes its own types of insects, birds and mammals.
The USDA offers a program in which farmers can provide habitat by putting some of their farm ground in what's called CRP, or the Conservation Reserve Program. Of about 219,935 acres of Scott County land in farms, 4,581 acres are listed as CRP acres for 2020, according to the USDA.
But Searles noted that these lands "don't have the diversity of plants and blossoms that Lark Fields has."
"It's important, but it's less diverse than it could be. She's got it all. There need to be more Ann Werners in Iowa."
But what of the future?
Who will care for this land when she is gone?
Werner is making plans to donate the entirety of Lark Fields to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit natural conservation organization based in Des Moines that protects land and helps with projects.
Her idea is that the crop portion will provide income and the habitat will provide, well, just look around.
Habitat is happening.
