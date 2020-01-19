Calibrachoa provide colorful containers like no other

Few types of plants have seen the rise to stardom that the calibrachoa has.

From the first plants trickling into the United States market during the late 1980s, to the first of the Japanese breeding which arrived as Million Bells in the early 1990s, things have exploded.

They were such beautiful plants but, at first, they were fairly hard to grow.

However one thing was certain, they did beautifully in hanging baskets and pots, although maybe not so much in the soil of the garden.

As it turns out, container gardening was the future, making them the right plant at the right time.

Over the course of the last 20-30 years, calibrachoa came from Brazil to Japan, to Europe and America, and then into your garden. When you consider that most of our other garden flowers have been around since the early 1800s or even the late 1700s, calibrachoa is still a bit of a “new kid on the block”.

Calibrachoa originally came from Brazil, and a few other locations in Latin America, just like their “big brother” the petunia. At one time, calibrachoa was actually a part of the genus petunia but was later validated as a separate genus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}