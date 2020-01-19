Calibrachoa provide colorful containers like no other

Few types of plants have seen the rise to stardom that the calibrachoa has.
From the first plants trickling into the United States market during the late 1980s, to the first of the Japanese breeding which arrived as Million Bells in the early 1990s, things have exploded.
They were such beautiful plants but, at first, they were fairly hard to grow.
However one thing was certain, they did beautifully in hanging baskets and pots, although maybe not so much in the soil of the garden.
As it turns out, container gardening was the future, making them the right plant at the right time.
Over the course of the last 20-30 years, calibrachoa came from Brazil to Japan, to Europe and America, and then into your garden. When you consider that most of our other garden flowers have been around since the early 1800s or even the late 1700s, calibrachoa is still a bit of a “new kid on the block”.
Calibrachoa originally came from Brazil, and a few other locations in Latin America, just like their “big brother” the petunia. At one time, calibrachoa was actually a part of the genus petunia but was later validated as a separate genus.
There are about 28 different kinds of wild calibrachoa, similar to the number of different wild petunia varieties (about 21), but calibrachoa has a much broader range of colors and are capable of generating a more complex mix of colors than petunias.
While many people refer to calibrachoa as “mini-petunias” they are not really the same. calibrachoa’s native territory is cliff edges and rocky scree; from this, they bring some drought tolerance and preference for well-drained soils.
Fast forward to present times where the problems that made calibrachoa finicky have been resolved. They are now more tolerant of a wider variety of soils and environments, though it is still a plant better suited for containers than most garden soils.
Even with all the improvements, high pH or alkaline soils can be a problem. calibrachoa has become much easier to grow and has slowly developed into one of the most popular annual flowers sold each year.
The thing that really makes calibrachoa stand out on the garden center shelf is the incredible colors that are available. Every color of the rainbow appears in small jewel-like flowers, but that is only the beginning!
You can have a dark eye in every flower, or if you prefer a bright yellow eye, you can choose a bright yellow star pattern radiating from the center of each bloom, striped blooms, or you can have single or double flowers. There is an amazing palate of colors available in every tone.
Some colors will even change based on the temperature, deepening as it gets cooler, or fading as it gets warmer. Calibrachoa is really like the orchid of the bedding plants, the closer you look into each flower the more intricate the colors become.