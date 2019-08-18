{{featured_button_text}}

Is your church, school or nonprofit group planning a bazaar to raise money for projects?

We can help publicize it — for free.

Send an email to hengel@qctimes.com by Friday, Aug. 30, with the following information:

• Name of your group

• Name of your event

• Location (including street address)

• Time (day, date and hours)

• Details such as items for sale, meals and their cost, raffles etc.

• Your phone number and email address.

• Where the proceeds go.

All information received by deadline will be included in a master list appearing Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Home & Garden section.

Then the next Sunday and continuing weekly through the season, you'll find a listing for the upcoming week in Home & Garden.

If your organization or group hasn't firmed up its plans yet, that's OK. We will take information as it develops, so long as we receive it a week ahead of time.

