CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — About an hour after midnight on Dec. 30, 1906, someone forced open a kitchen window with a broken lock in a house on North West Street, moved through the house and climbed upstairs.
On the second floor, this person entered a bedroom where Henry Anderson, a wealthy landowner of 45, his wife, Mary, 26, and their 8-month-old baby were sleeping.
Mary woke and screamed for her husband.
A shot rang out, and a 22 caliber bullet pierced Mary's left temple, killing her instantly. Anderson awoke, raced down the stairs and out the front door for help, because the telephone line to the house had been cut.
Anderson first told the Henry County Sheriff that he had seen two figures in the room, then later settled on something like a shadow disappearing through the door.
The Davenport Democrat and Leader and The Moline Dispatch reported the crime, and Chicago newspapers soon followed, in part because an inordinate number of deaths — murder and suicide — had rocked the small, quiet, law-abiding town in the early 1900s.
Upon investigation, it was determined that $17 had been taken from the pocket of Henry Anderson's trousers, which were hanging on a rocking chair. But "in plain sight on the dressing table lay an open jewelry box containing a gold watch and jewels to the value of several hundred dollars," according to an article in the Dec. 31, 1906, Chicago Tribune.
"A wallet under the man's pillow containing $105 was untouched, and no disorder was visible in the room."
The Anderson crime was never solved. Despite several suspects, a $1,000 reward put up by the family and extensive work by both county law enforcement and investigators with the St. Paul office of the Pinkerton National Detective Agency, no charges were ever brought.
Possible suspects; peace for Mary
The unresolved case is a puzzle that Patty Herges has been carrying around in her head for the past 40 years, ever since she and her husband, Geno, moved into the house where Mary was killed and made it their home, raising their two children there.
At this point, Patty doesn't expect the riddle will be solved unless, somehow, Mary herself would reveal her killer.
"I believe that there are spirits, and I believe Mary's spirit is in this house," Patty said one recent day, sitting on a sofa in the front parlor, heavy lace curtains on the windows. "If she would appear, she could let us know who killed her."
Patty's personal theory is that the man who broke in only wanted to steal from the Andersons and did not mean to kill Mary. Perhaps she recognized him and he didn't want to be caught, so he silenced her.
Through the years, Patty has collected information about the case, including newspaper clippings and notes from the Pinkerton agency. Several suspects emerged:
• The husband. A surviving spouse is always a prime suspect, with jealousy and various disagreements as the prime motives.
After the murder, the Chicago Sunday Record-Herald reported that Henry had been "driven insane by the shock of the crime and is a violent maniac."
"Husband is mad; may lose mind," read a headline in the Jan. 1 Moline Daily Dispatch.
"Henry Anderson raving maniac as result of wife's murder. Mystery as deep as ever. Authorities fail to throw slightest light on the shocking tragedy. Coroner's jury adjourns till Thursday. People divided over cause. Murder stirs Cambridge residents to rough-and-tumble encounter. Reward to be offered."
Yes, the residents of Cambridge had their own ideas as to who the murderer might be and they shared those ideas with newspapers that printed them.
"General opinion in Cambridge and the more valuable opinions of the detectives at work on the case exonerate the husband," according to the Chicago Sunday Record-Herald article published Jan. 13, 1907.
"When there is domestic trouble, a small town like Cambridge is pretty likely to have some inkling of it, but Anderson is said to have been devoted to and considerate of his wife."
The Chicago Tribune reported that the couple's married life was happy and that Mary's sister, a Mrs. William Whitney, had declared "that no love affair of girlhood days could furnish a motive."
• An Unnamed Suspect. Because the perpetrator entered the house through a window with a broken lock, suspicion fell on people who were familiar with the house, such as a young man whose father had installed the couple's furnace.
The day after the murder, this suspect left on a train and eventually ended up in an Aberdeen, South Dakota, prison for stealing. Suspicion about this young man was so strong that the Pinkerton detective agency made arrangements with the prison superintendent to enter the prison undercover, hoping to get the suspect to talk.
In making the request, the Pinkerton agency offered a possible motive, "We learned that young Unnamed Suspect, on the day of the murder, saw Mr. Anderson carrying in his pocket a large roll of currency, and we have reason to believe that he intended to get possession of this money while the owner and his wife were asleep and that as he approached the bed Mrs. Anderson awoke and in the dim light in the room identified the Unnamed Suspect, fearing the results, fired the fatal bullet."
The request was granted and the agency went undercover but, evidently, nothing concrete came of it.
• Henry's older brother, John, who "was wayward," according to the Sunday Record-Herald article.
"Many years ago he committed forgery. He was arrested and locked up in the county jail. While he was locked up some one — some say it was his sister — slipped saws into his cell and John escaped.
"He fled to Canada; but the officers followed and captured him. While they were bringing him back and before they had reached the United States border, John again escaped, and from that day to this has been at large."
Meantime, the men's father died, and Henry inherited the bulk of his property.
"John had a wife and child for whom, it is said, Henry did little or nothing," according to the Record-Herald. "They say in Cambridge that this wife and child had a hard struggle for respectable existence for years, and that it would have been only right for Henry to have tided them over the roughest places at least.
"And now Cambridge says that John Anderson was seen in the community before the murder.
"Could he have entered the house intending to force money from his brother or to kill Henry for the latter's neglect of John's wife and child and been forced to kill Henry's wife because she awakened first?"
The conjecture was left unanswered.
Despite that, Patty Herges has a sense of peace about Mary. She feels that Mary's spirit is a happy one "because we brought our children up in this house, (which) is what she wanted for herself."