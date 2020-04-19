Car insurers are giving customers breaks due to coronavirus

As cars sit unused and household budgets tighten, drivers may have new ways to save money on their car insurance policies.
Personal vehicle travel in the U.S. is down nearly 50 percent compared with typical traffic volume, according to Inrix, a provider of traffic data. That means decreased risk for insurance companies — which should translate to lower premiums for consumers.
Already, some insurers, including Allstate, Geico, and USAA, have started giving rebates of up to 15 percent on insurance premiums. Most have relaxed their payment and cancellation terms as well.
Consumer Reports contacted 20 of the top-rated auto insurance companies in its rankings to ask what relief they’re putting in place during the pandemic and economic crisis. Consumer Reports found that all of them are willing to help consumers, but some are being more proactive than others.
Some insurers are automatically delaying cancellations and deferring premiums, but others require consumers to contact their agent or company to request help. These policies are usually prominently displayed on insurance company websites, along with contact information.
Consumer Reports also found that changes are being made quickly, so it’s best for consumers to call their insurance company or agent directly to get the latest information.
Is a refund available?
Because fewer accidents are happening, the insurance industry as a whole could end up saving $100 billion from claims that won’t need to be paid, said Dan Karr, founder and CEO of ValChoice, a service that rates insurance companies.
Multiple insurance companies said they planned to automatically pass a portion of those savings to consumers. Details about these programs are displayed on insurance company websites, most of which have a specific section dedicated to their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Depending on their insurer, customers will likely see these refunds applied automatically — either as premium reductions or account credits. Policyholders don't have to take any action or make any requests.
• Allstate promises that most customers will see a 15 percent rebate on premiums for April and May.
• Amica said its customers will see a 20 percent credit on their auto premiums for April and May.
• USAA said its policyholders will receive a 20 percent credit on two months of premiums in the coming weeks.
• American Family Insurance is providing a onetime, $50 payment for each vehicle insured under a personal auto insurance policy.
• Liberty Mutual and Safeco are providing a 15 percent refund for two months of policyholders’ personal auto premiums.
• GEICO is offering a 15 percent credit to auto and motorcycle policyholders as their policies comes up for renewal.
• Nationwide says it is offering a one-time premium refund of $50 per policy.
• Auto-Owners Insurance said it plans to announce a premium refund program in the near future.
• Farmer's and 21st Century policyholders will receive a 25% reduction in their April premiums.
Call your agent or insurance company
If you're having trouble right now paying your premium, your first step should be a phone call to see if the company will work with you.
All 20 recommended insurers contacted by Consumer Reports said they have some form of payment or cancellation deferral in place. That doesn’t mean policyholders won’t have to pay their monthly premiums later. Instead, insurance companies may pause payments for a month or two and then spread those payment amounts out over the remaining months of a policy.
Because each insurer has its own guidelines, it’s important for customers to read the fine print and see how long payments or cancellations are deferred, and when they’ll have to pay those premiums back.
The policies can change from day to day and vary from company to company, so it's best to check your insurance company's website. Because insurance is regulated at the state level, these relief policies may also change depending on new rules and regulations.
Don't let your insurance lapse
If you aren’t driving and your bills are piling up, it may be tempting to stop paying your car insurance bills and allow your policy to lapse. But that's a bad idea because it could result in a fine or higher premium.
“Most states will penalize you for having a registered car without insurance. In some states, the penalties start after a one-day gap in insurance,” said Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com, an insurance quote comparison website.
Insurance companies may also charge policyholders a higher rate after they reinstate their policy.
Most insurance companies are delaying cancellations due to non-payment during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, if you do get a notice of cancellation, or if you know you're unable to pay your monthly premium, call your insurance company.
Review your coverage
There are additional steps you can take to save money on your car insurance:
• Ask for a mileage discount. Insurance companies usually provide discounts to drivers who don’t use their cars very often. Call your insurer and tell them how many miles you used to drive before the pandemic started, and then let them know how that’s changed.
“Typically, insurers would make you wait for any discount until the next policy term started, but some insurance companies seem to be saying they’ll reduce rates for less mileage now,” Gusner said.
• Adjust your coverage. For example, changing your deductible (how much you have to pay out of pocket if you file a claim) can save you money. “Maybe over time your needs have changed. Maybe in some places your limits should be higher,” says Glenn Shapiro, president of Personal Property-Liability at Allstate.
If your car is older, you may not need comprehensive and collision coverage on it. Note that if your car is leased or financed, you will likely be unable to drop certain coverages.
If your provider isn't helping, switch
If you don’t like how your insurance company is treating you during a time of hardship, you can always switch providers.
How they react is probably a good indicator of how they’re going to react when you have claim.
In a recent survey of Consumer Reports members, 62 percent of those who had switched car insurance providers in the past five years said they’d found a better price.
Keep premiums from piling up
If you've deferred payments, prepare for slightly higher bills in the future. “At some point, obviously, we have to collect premiums, so we can’t have that go forever,” Allstate’s Shapiro said.
Allstate and others told CR that they’d spread those back payments out over multiple months to make it easier for policyholders to make them up — but consumers should still make a plan.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.