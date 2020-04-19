Car insurers are giving customers breaks due to coronavirus

“Typically, insurers would make you wait for any discount until the next policy term started, but some insurance companies seem to be saying they’ll reduce rates for less mileage now,” Gusner said.

• Adjust your coverage. For example, changing your deductible (how much you have to pay out of pocket if you file a claim) can save you money. “Maybe over time your needs have changed. Maybe in some places your limits should be higher,” says Glenn Shapiro, president of Personal Property-Liability at Allstate.

If your car is older, you may not need comprehensive and collision coverage on it. Note that if your car is leased or financed, you will likely be unable to drop certain coverages.

If your provider isn't helping, switch

If you don’t like how your insurance company is treating you during a time of hardship, you can always switch providers.

How they react is probably a good indicator of how they’re going to react when you have claim.

In a recent survey of Consumer Reports members, 62 percent of those who had switched car insurance providers in the past five years said they’d found a better price.

Keep premiums from piling up