Greg Dwyer and Bill Michaels of the Dwyer and Michaels 97X radio show have thrown in with the Davenport Americana Past Gas Car Show, reprising a time when they promoted car shows and car calendars.
Dwyer said he feels there is a need for a regional car show in Davenport. Owners of previous "calendar cars" are invited; they'll be on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Sept. 12-14.
K.V. Dahl, general manager of Dahl Ford, Davenport, will be among those bringing cars to the event — "10 of the best cars" that he and his dad, Vinje, have amassed in their collection over the years.
These include a 1931 Buick Cabriolet convertible, 1940 Lincoln Continental convertible, 1956 Lincoln Premier convertible, 1960 Chrysler New Yorker convertible, 1934 Ford Phaeton, 1954 Buick Century two-door hardtop and a 1934 Ford "woody" station wagon.
"It's going to be a neat deal," Dahl said of Davenport Americana. "It'll be good for the area, a good thing for the Quad-Cities."
There's a lot of interest in cars in this area, Dahl said, adding that "this could have been Detroit if a few things had gone differently." By that he means that at one time several cars, including the Velie and the Moline Knight, were manufactured here.
Visit Quad-Cities, formerly the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, is helping to coordinate a 90-mile "Cruise the Quad" car cruise that will begin about 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and conclude about 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
The cruise will head northwest to Maysville/Plain View, south to the Interstate 80 Truck Stop and Blue Grass, east to the Quad-Cities past the Taxslayer Center in Moline, northeast to LeClaire, then back to the Quad-Cities via Rhythm City Casino.
Visit Quad-Cities was happy to become involved because the show will have a good economic impact on the area, and be fun for local residents, Lynn Hunt, vice-president of business growth and service, said.
"Automobiles have always been a part of the Quad-Cities culture," she wrote in an email. "It’s part of our lifestyle and entertainment choices." She noted that the Cordova International Raceway recently hosted its 66th World Series event, attracting famous names in drag racing.
"There’s a strong connection to this hobby in our area, and Visit Quad-Cities has identified it as a strong market to focus on when attracting and recruiting groups of visitors to the region," she wrote.
Shows over the past 20 years represent more than $8 million in direct economic impact to the community, she said.