Care prolongs life of Valentine's flowers

Did you receive flowers for Valentine’s Day?

Here are some tips from horticulturists at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on the proper way to care for and extend the life of your gift.

Q: How do I prolong the life of cut flowers?

A: By now your flowers should already be in a vase with water. But you might want to review the following in case there are some steps you can do over or that you missed.

Begin with a clean vase. Wash previously used containers with hot, soapy water to remove debris and destroy bacteria and fungi that may shorten the life of the cut flowers. Remove all foliage that will be below the water line in the vase.

Submerged plant foliage may decay and shorten the life of the cut flowers. To promote water uptake by the cut flowers, cut off the bottom one-half to one inch of the stems with a sharp knife.

Immediately place the cut flowers in a vase. Add a commercial floral preservative to the water to prolong the life of the cut flowers. (A small packet of floral preservative comes with most cut flowers. Simply follow directions on the packet.)